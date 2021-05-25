PORT DEPOSIT — With the help of nearly 60 volunteers of all ages 3,560 pounds of trash and debris was removed and the way was cleared for female Northern Map turtles to lay eggs.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 934 and scouts from Boy Scout Troops 92 B, 92 F and 967 G worked alongside The High 5 Initiative Saturday morning in celebration of World Turtle Day.
“This tiny little stretch of beach is all they have,” Steven Kimble, clinical assistant professor at Towson University, said about the beach in front of Tome Gas House on South Main Street in Port Deposit.
Soon the females will begin to return to this beach and lay eggs. By removing a thick covering of wood — including a large section of a fallen tree — the Daisy and Junior Girl Scouts made it possible for the turtles to get ashore.
Alyssa Ruisard, leader of Troop 934, said this work was part of the girls’ “Between Earth and Sky” Journey requirements in which they completed several badges and worked with Susquehannock Wildlife Society to learn about the endangered turtles and identify this project.
“This is part of our ‘Take Action’ portion,” Ruisard said as the girls picked up — and in some cases dragged — wood from the beach to waiting wheel barrows.
At the same time the Boy Scout troops were at Conowingo Park cleaning the trail and the shoreline of the Cecil County park on Route 222 at the base of the Conowingo Dam.
“We found campsites full of trash,” said Alycia Bryan, 12. That included evidence of new sites full of empty cookie packages and debris from a recent shrimp feast.
The scouts made attempts to remove everything possible. Bryan and fellow scout Cassie Bach worked together on a difficult piece of PVC pipe.
“We tried to find a rock to stand on,” Bryan said, adding she and Bach were trying to stay on dry land. “Then Cassie said, ‘Alright I am done with this,’ She took off her shoes and socks and got into the water and pulled it out.”
Briana Thompson, co-founder and president of The High 5 Initiative — a non-profit community service group — said a group of adults also worked along Route 222 and Canal Road to pick up trash, which included a mattress.
Kimble said once the egg laying is complete there could be an effort to remove the trees and a utility pole blocking most of the beach access. For now the focus is helping Maryland’s only population of Northern Map turtles in honor of World Turtle Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.