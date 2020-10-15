PERRYVILLE — Work begins Monday to remove the existing toll plaza and reconstruct the pavement to support the cashless tolling on the Hatem Bridge according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
To accomplish all this there will be lane closures, weather permitting. These will be in place weekdays and weekends and could be just one lane or both in a given direction.
One eastbound lane on the bridge will be closed continuously from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting Monday and will last through Nov. 20. There could be some overnight closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
One westbound lane will also be closed continuously beginning Oct. 26 and running through Nov. 9. In addition. on three consecutive weekends starting Oct. 30 westbound Route 40 at Route 222 will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Route 222 north and onto Interstate 95 where traffic can get back to Route 40 off Route 155 in Havre de Grace. There is no southbound toll on the interstate.
According to MDTA the closures are part of the cashless tolling already in place and will complete removal of the toll booths on the Perryville side of the span. That system went into effect a year ago. MDTA recognized the span on Route 40 carrying traffic over the Susquehanna River from Perryville to Havre de Grace as one of the most used toll facilities in its system.
