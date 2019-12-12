ELKTON — There’s still time to bid on Cecil County Arts Council’s Wonderland of Wreaths silent auction event, hosted in conjunction with the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. Bidding has been extended until Sunday afternoon.
Some wreaths have already been sold, as patrons chose the highest bid to ensure their win in the auction. But there are still beautiful handcrafted holiday decor for anyone to bid on. Some of the wreaths even include gift certificates or other treats, offering more than just stunning aesthetics.
”The wreath event is a win-win,” said the Chamber’s director of events and communications Katie Lewis on Thursday evening after a business card exchange event and reception where people bid on the wreaths at the Arts Council on Main Street.
”The businesses listed are getting promoted by donating a wreath, but it’s a great opportunity for the Chamber and the Arts Council to get our names out, especially during the holiday season.”
Lewis said the portion of the proceeds that benefit the Chamber are used to help support the business association’s initiatives in 2020, so that they can provide even more benefits for their members. This is the second year for the event.
Holiday shopping and decorating has changed much in recent decades, but Cecil County residents should know that shopping and buying local is preferred by many. It keeps money in the local economy, and helps to support families in the area.
”Some gifts and things you buy, you just have to feel,” Lewis said. “You’ve got to feel it. You’ve got to see it. Just like the wreaths. From the pictures, you would think that some are big, but they might be small, and vice versa. And as we’re getting closer to the holiday, online shoppers cannot rely on shipping. Go by a local store this weekend and get it done.”
The event is in its second year, and is a favorite among local businesses, art lovers and patrons. Cecil County Arts Council’s executive director Annmarie Hamilton spoke to the Whig last year about the event.
“Usually when you go in art galleries, you see art,” she said. “These are all art obviously, but they’re different because it’s so holiday-themed.”
Bidding has been extended through the weekend, and people may bid by stopping by the Cecil County Arts Council or calling in their bid. The Arts Council is conveniently located at 135 E. Main St. Their phone number is (410) 392-5740.
