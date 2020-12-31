ELKTON - The body of a Cecil County woman who had been reported missing was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart in Elkton on Wednesday night, according to the Elkton Police Department.
Investigators were withholding the name of the deceased 57-year-old North East woman on Thursday morning, pending the confirmation of next-of-kin notifications, EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers told the Cecil Whig.
"There is no evidence of foul play and her death is attributed to natural causes," Rogers said, further reporting that the woman's physician signed her death certificate.
EPD officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in the 1000 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, in connection with a "missing person investigation," and they discovered the deceased woman inside a parked vehicle, shortly after she had been reported missing, police reported.
"The North East Police Department had just taken a report for a missing 57-year-old woman from North East. She was reported missing by a friend. That same friend located her vehicle in the parking lot of the Elkton Walmart," Rogers outlined.
Video gleaned from store surveillance cameras last showed the woman exiting the Walmart that morning, according to police.
