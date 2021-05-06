COLORA - A woman suffered "life-threatening burns" and another person suffered smoke inhalation early Thursday morning when a blaze ripped through their Colora home, displacing them, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 4:30 a.m., after the fire stirred them from sleep inside their home in the 100 block of Barnes Corner Road, reported Deputy State Fire Marshal Howard F. Ewing, an agency detective and spokesman.
The 67-year-old woman suffered serious burns while she and a man, who also resides there, escaped from the burning house before firefighters arrived at the scene, he outlined.
An ambulance crew transported the woman from the scene to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, where, as of Thursday afternoon, information on her updated medical condition was unavailable, fire officials said.
Another ambulance crew transported the man, who suffered smoke inhalation, to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, fire officials added. Investigators classified the man's smoke inhalation as "non-life-threatening," fire officials noted.
Citing medical privacy laws, Ewing declined to release the names of the two victims and additional information about them to the Cecil Whig.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents, Ewing reported.
Several area volunteer fire companies responded to the scene, and a total of approximately 30 firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the one-story home and destroyed approximately $25,000 in belongings inside the house, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael G. Selvage, lead investigator, who further reported that smoke alarms were not present inside the dwelling.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside a bedroom, but, as of Thursday afternoon, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.