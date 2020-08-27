EARLEVILLE— In an operation that lasted slightly more than six hours and involved approximately 100 first responders, a woman stranded upside down in a tree – an estimated 80 to 100 feet above ground – was rescued after the paraglider she had been operating crashed in Earleville on Wednesday night, according to Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company.
A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew the 29-year-old Louisiana resident to the Bayview Burn Center near Baltimore, where she was treated for second-degree burns to her chest and arms, after she had been rescued at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday, reported CVFC Fire Chief Jason Reamy.
“For six hours, fuel from the paraglider was leaking onto her skin. She also was sore around her waist from hanging from the machine’s safety harness,” explained Reamy, who further reported that her burns and injuries are considered to be “non-life-threatening.”
As of Thursday, official information regarding the woman’s medical condition was unavailable.
The emergency dispatch for a “high angle rescue” came at 7:56 p.m. on Wednesday, sending dozens of first responders with numerous volunteer fire companies in Cecil County, Kent County and Delaware to the scene of the aircraft crash in the 700 block of Knight Island Road, along with several pieces of equipment, Reamy said.
Three “climbers” who are employed by area tree service companies also responded to the scene and, according to Reamy, they played a major role in the methodical, dangerous rescue of the woman.
“It was a tedious, time-consuming operation because she was so high up the tree, still harnessed upside down in the paraglider,” Reamy explained.
The crash occurred during the woman’s “first ever” flight in a paraglider, according to Reamy, who likened the single-person, recreational aircraft to a low-sitting “go-cart” that can fly.
Reamy said there is an airstrip off Knight Island Road, close to where the crash occurred. The Louisiana woman had been “visiting friends in the area” when she took her inaugural flight in the paraglider, he added.
The woman inexplicably lost control of the paraglider while flying above Knight Island Road and crashed into a grove of trees.
“The parachute got stuck in the top of the trees and the cart flipped over. She was secured in the cart with a four-point harness and she was trapped upside down in it,” Reamy outlined.
The trapped woman’s demeanor shifted widely several times during the six-plus-hour operation.
“There were periods where she was calm and quiet,” Reamy said, before commenting, “But she had her moments. There were times where she started freaking out, yelling, ‘Help me. Get me down’.”
Two tree service employees started climbing the tree at approximately 10:30 p.m. and, about 70 minutes later, after reaching the precarious spot where the recreational aircraft had come to rest, they secured the paraglider to an “anchor system” that was attached to the base of a nearby large tree to prevent the wrecked paraglider from falling, Reamy reported.
Meanwhile, a third tree service worker also climbed the tree, cutting branches during his ascent to clear a path for when the woman would be lowered to safety, Reamy said.
One of the two tree service workers who had climbed to the paraglider placed a harness around the trapped woman, as well, and “set up all the rigging” needed to remove her from the wreckage and lower her to safety.
“It took about an hour for him to get the harness on her because of the way she was positioned upside down,” Reamy noted.
After the paraglider and the woman had been secured – that part of the operation was completed at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday — emergency workers lowered her approximately 20 feet, where she was placed into the bucket of a Galena Volunteer Fire Company “tower truck” at about 2:20 a.m., some 40 minutes later, according to Reamy.
Paramedics on scene provided initial medical treatment, after the tower truck had lowered the woman to the ground, and then the MSP helicopter crew flew her to the burn hospital in Baltimore, he reported.
Reamy noted that two MSP helicopter crews had responded to the scene at different times.
Initially, there was a plan to hoist the woman up to the first responding helicopter, which had arrived at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, while it hovered above the tree — but emergency workers later determined that such an operation would not be feasible, he explained. (That helicopter, known as Trooper 1, left the scene at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.)
The second MSP helicopter (Trooper 6) crew “self-dispatched” to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, carrying a “GO Team,” which is comprised of trauma doctors and a support team that stabilizes patients at emergency scenes.
As it turned out, there was no need to stabilize the woman.
“When the bucket touched the ground, she actually got out of the bucket on her own and walked to the stretcher. That was an amazing sight to see,” Reamy marveled.
