BALTIMORE — A Cecil County woman remained in a Baltimore hospital on Thursday — two weeks after she suffered what investigators considered to be “life-threatening burns” when an early-morning blaze ripped through her Colora home, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Although the 67-year-old woman remained hospitalized at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center, her medical condition had been upgraded to “stable,” reported Deputy State Fire Marshal Howard E. Ewing, an agency detective and spokesman. When the woman arrived at that burn center 14 days earlier, she was listed in “critical” condition.
As of Thursday, the cause of that blaze at the residence in the 100 block of Barnes Corner Road on May 6 still remained under investigation, according to Ewing.
One of the two occupants called 911 at 4:30 a.m. that day, after the fire stirred them from sleep, Ewing told the Cecil Whig on May 6, hours after the incident.
The woman suffered serious burns while she and a man, who also resided there, escaped from the burning house before firefighters arrived at the scene, he outlined.
An ambulance crew transported the woman to the burn center in Baltimore, fire officials said. Another ambulance crew drove the man to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where he was treated for “non-life-threatening” smoke inhalation and later released, fire officials added.
Citing medical privacy laws, Ewing declined to release the names of the two victims and additional information about them to the Cecil Whig.
The house fire displaced the two occupants, who received assistance from the American Red Cross, Ewing reported.
Several area volunteer fire companies responded to the scene, and a total of approximately 30 firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the one-story home and destroyed approximately $25,000 in belongings inside the house, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael G. Selvage, lead investigator, who further reported that smoke alarms were not present inside the dwelling.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside a bedroom, but, as of Thursday, some 14 days later, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
