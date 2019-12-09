ELKTON — A woman who was under the influence of marijuana and a prescription sedative when she caused a Rising Sun-area crash that killed two people in November 2018 is facing up to eight years in sentences after accepting a plea deal Monday.
The defendant, Jennifer Erin Graf, 24, of Elkton, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance (drugs) and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, as part of the plea bargain.
Graf was driving a blue Nissan Sentra in the eastbound lane of Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274) at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2018, when she maneuvered into the opposing lane to pass a pickup truck, prosecutors said.
Seconds later, Graf's car crashed head-on into a white 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven in the westbound lane by Bettie Murray, 66, of Rising Sun, prosecutors added.
An ambulance crew drove Murray to Union Hospital in Elkton, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there. Murray was the sole occupant of the sport utility vehicle.
The crash also killed Austin Matheson, a 17-year-old Cecil County resident who was one of Graf's two passengers. An ambulance crew drove Matheson to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 16, two days later.
Graf's sentencing is set for Feb. 19.
David Philbrook Daggett, a traffic safety resource prosecutor with the Maryland State's Attorneys Association, told Retired Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Robert A. Silkworth that, at sentencing, he would be requesting that Graf serve an 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
Specifically, according to the prosecutor, he would be recommending a five-year sentence for the vehicular homicide while impaired by drugs conviction, which relates to Murray's death, and a consecutive three-year sentence for the criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter conviction, which relates to Matheson's death.
Daggett told the judge that he then would ask that all but 18 months of the sentences be suspended.
In addition, Daggett plans to recommend that Graf be placed on supervised probation, after completing her jail term, and that he would defer to the judge regarding the length of that probation.
To avoid a local conflict of interest, Daggett and Silkworth — both of whom are from outside Cecil County — were specially assigned to this criminal case.
That's because Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray, one of the four sitting circuit court judges here, is related to one of the victims, Bettie Murray, through marriage.
Daggett negotiated the plea agreement with Graf's defense lawyer, C. Thomas Brown, of Elkton. Standing beside Brown at the defense table, Graf softly answered “yes” and “no” to procedural questions asked by the judge during Monday's hearing.
Silkworth ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and allowed Graf to remain free on a $10,000 bond, which she had posted after a Cecil County grand jury handed up a 12-count indictment against her in June.
As a condition, the judge placed Graf under the supervision of the Cecil County Department of Parole & Probation. Silkworth also ordered her to abstain from alcohol and drugs, cautioning Graf that he would sign an arrest warrant if she tested positive for any substance.
Graf suffered serious injuries in the crash, and a Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew her from the scene to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore.
An ambulance crew transported Graf's other passenger, Robert Hale, 27, of Rising Sun, to Christiana Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and was later discharged.
On Monday, while reading the state's statement of fact aloud in the courtroom, Daggett reported that an accident reconstruction performed by MSP investigators determined that Graf was driving 63 mph — eight miles over the posted speed limit — five seconds before the collision.
One second before the collision, Graf was traveling 75 mph in the opposing lane, Daggett said. At the time of the head-on crash, after Graf had applied her brakes, her car was traveling 60 mph while Murray's SUV was traveling 52 mph.
The prosecutor told the judge that MSP investigators detected a “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from Graf's car moments after the crash.
Also noticing an odor of burnt marijuana coming from Graf's car was a nearby resident — a retired police officer — who went to the crash scene in the 2600 block of Route 274, east of Kirks Mill Lane, to help, according to Daggett.
In addition, Sgt. Stephen Yates of the North East Police Department noticed a burnt marijuana smell coming from Graf's car, according to the prosecutor.
MSP investigators confiscated slightly more than 2 grams of marijuana found inside Graf's car, including a burnt marijuana cigarette, Daggett told the judge.
A test performed on blood that had been drawn from Graf at the trauma hospital showed the presence of marijuana and alprazolam, a prescription sedative, Daggett said.
The test results also indicated that the marijuana had entered Graf's body shortly before the double-fatal crash occurred and that it was active in her blood, he added.
Moreover, the prosecutor reported that the alprazolam consumed by Graf can cause “drowsiness and sedation” and that THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, “can enhance the sedative.”
Monday's plea hearing came approximately two weeks after surviving friends and family members of Bettie Murray held a fundraising disc golf tourney at Calvert Community Park — generating more than $2,000 for the Bettie Murray Scholarship Fund at Cecil College.
Murray was a retired Cecil County Public Schools speech language pathologist, one who taught thousands of children during her 38-year career.
