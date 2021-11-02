ELKTON — A woman who struck three teenage pedestrians in June 2019 while driving drunk on a road near North East – and then left the scene – is facing up to four years in sentences after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew one of the victims from the crash scene on Irishtown Road to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where that teen spent 12 days receiving medical treatment for her serious injuries before her discharge, prosecutors reported.
All three victims were females under the age of 18 at the time of the pedestrian-related crash.
The defendant, Brittany Leigh Holmes, 29, of North East, pleaded guilty to causing a life-threatening injury while operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to immediately stop at an accident scene involving bodily injury on Oct. 25, court records show.
Holmes’ blood-alcohol-content reading shortly after the incident was .30, which is nearly four times higher than the .08 threshold for drunken driving in Maryland, according to prosecutors.
As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 12 related charges against Holmes.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton accepted Holmes’ guilty pleas and then set her sentencing for Jan. 11, court records show.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Assistant Public Defender Derrick Johnson, who represented Holmes, negotiated the plea agreement.
Holmes was driving a Buick in the westbound lane of Irishtown Road at approximately 8 p.m. on June 28, when she struck three female teens as they walked alongside that road or on it, prosecutors said, adding that investigators were unable to discern the victims’ exact location. There was still daylight when the incident occurred, prosecutors noted.
In addition to the teen who was airlifted to a trauma center after suffering serious injuries, one of the girls suffered a broken foot that required medical treatment. The third girl, who suffered bumps and bruises, refused medical attention, prosecutors reported.
Holmes did not stop after striking the three teens, prosecutors said. Shortly after the incident, prosecutors added, investigators located Holmes and her vehicle in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office on Main Street in North East, where she was arrested.
