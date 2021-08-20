ELKTON — A woman caught with nearly 50 baggies of heroin when investigators raided an Elkton residence in July 2020 has received a two-year jail term, after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Visiting Retired Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Bowman imposed a 20-year sentence on the defendant – Cindy Johnson, 45 of Perryville – and then suspended 18 years of the penalty on Wednesday during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing.
Bowman gave Johnson credit for 10 months that she had served in the Cecil County Detention Center after her arrest.
The judge ordered Johnson to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her jail term, which, counting the 10 months credit, equates to approximately 14 months. Probation conditions include undergoing alcohol and drug counseling and treatment and submitting to random drug testing.
Bowman sentenced Johnson for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, to which she had pleaded guilty earlier in Wednesday’s proceeding as part of the plea deal. As part of that plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed nine related drug charges that had been filed against Johnson.
Elkton Police Department investigators arrested Johnson on July 15, 2020, after they raided a residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor, where they found 48 baggies containing suspect heroin that had been marked with the street brand name of “Willy Wonka” and had been parceled into a “bundle,” according to court records.
During a strip search of Johnson, after taking her into custody, a female EPD investigator found and confiscated 48 baggies containing heroin and bearing the “Willy Wonka” street brand name, police said. Johnson had hidden that “bundle” on her person, police added.
In addition, after Johnson provided the password to her cell phone, investigators found messages that were indicative of drug sales, police reported.
Court records indicate that Johnson made a confession to investigators, telling them that she bought the drug from different dealers and then sold it.
