ELKTON — A woman caught with more than 200 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl when investigators raided her Elkton residence in April received a two-year prison term Wednesday, after accepting a plea deal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on Chelsey Marie Nicole Hammond, 21, and then suspended eight years of it, after the defendant pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
The judge ordered Hammond to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her two-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped 19 related charges, five of which were felonies, including drug-related common nuisance.
Elkton Police Department investigators and members of the Maryland State Police's Gang Enforcement Unit simultaneously raided Hammond’s residence in the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor and a house in the unit block of that neighborhood, where her mother, Crystal Hammond, 43, was living, at approximately 10:30 a.m. April 1, police reported.
“Both homes were under investigation for drug trafficking, as they are believed to be working as a family unit while engaging in drug sales,” EPD Det. Lindsey Zeigenfuss, one of the investigators, explained in a district court charging document.
Investigators found and seized a total of 217 baggies of heroin/fentanyl inside Chelsey Hammond’s residence, police said, adding that 150 had been stamped with a “Delaware Phillies” street logo, while the remaining 67 had been marked “Food Dog,” police said.
They also seized 3 grams of crack cocaine, several needles, $655 and her cellphone, police added.
“While searching the contents of Chelsey Hammond’s phone, there were messages consistent with (drug) sales,” court records show.
Meanwhile, officers who raided her mother's residence confiscated a suspected drug sales ledger, an alleged scale covered in “residue” and pill bottles containing 11 suspected amphetamine pills, one Dilaudid and one Oxycodone, police reported.
(In May, prosecutors elected to dismiss 35 of the 42 charges against Crystal Hammond and to place the remaining seven on the stet, or inactive, docket during a Cecil County District Court proceeding, court records show. In a stetted case, the state can seek prosecution at any point during the next three years. However, during the last two years, the state must first convince a judge that good faith cause exists to prosecute.)
According to court records, after her arrest, Chelsey Hammond told investigators numerous times that she owned the drugs and all other evidence confiscated during the two simultaneous raids and that only she should be charged.
Court records also indicate that, at the time of the raid, Hammond was serving weekends at the Cecil County Detention Center as a sentence in an unrelated criminal case.
Chelsey Hammond's brother, Robert Hammond IV, 23, was at his sister's residence when officers arrived to conduct the raid, and he, too, was arrested at that time and charged.
But last week, after the state had rested its criminal case against Robert Hammond, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. granted a mid-trial defense motion made by Elkton-based lawyer C. Evan Rollins and rendered a judgment of acquittal on all charges against the defendant.
Rollins argued that prosecutors had failed to produce a witness and, or, evidence proving that Robert Hammond had knowledge that illegal drugs were hidden inside his sister's Hollingsworth Manor residence. Although Robert Hammond was inside the house when raiding officers arrived, he did not reside at that address.
Rollins also maintained that prosecutors had failed to produce a witness and, or, evidence proving that Robert Hammond was aware that there were illegal drugs in plain view inside a bedroom of that targeted house. Police testimony placed him only outside that bedroom, elsewhere in the residence, Rollins contended in his successful defense motion for judgement of acquittal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.