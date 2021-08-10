ELKTON — A woman who sold 82 baggies of fentanyl to a police confidential informant during a sting operation in Rising Sun — and then led officers on a car chase in which speeds reached 100 mph — received a three-year prison term on Monday.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant, Megan Kathryn Smith, 32, of North East, after Smith pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, and then suspended seven years of the penalty. The judge credited Smith for approximately one year that she served in jail after her arrest.
Sexton ordered Smith to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her three-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge listed undergoing alcohol and drug counseling and treatment as one of the probation conditions.
In addition, Sexton imposed a concurrent six-month sentence on Smith for fleeing and eluding a uniformed police officer, to which the defendant also pleaded guilty on Monday.
Prosecutors dismissed related counts against Smith, including numerous traffic charges stemming from the police chase, as part of the plea agreement negotiated by Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald and Smith’s defense lawyer, Michael J. Halter.
The incident leading to Smith’s arrest occurred on July 20, 2020, when Smith unwittingly met a police confidential informant in the parking lot of a car dealership in Rising Sun and sold that person 82 baggies containing fentanyl and bearing the street brand name of “Hook Me Up” for $720, court records show.
Rising Sun Police Department officers had developed Smith as a suspect during their investigation, which set the stage for that controlled drug purchase, according to court records. When surveilling RSPD officers attempted to block Smith’s Nissan Altima and arrest her, after she had sold the fentanyl to the confidential informant, Smith sped away, court records show.
Those court papers indicate that Smith nearly struck one of the officers, who had to jump out of the path of the defendant’s fleeing vehicle as she sped away from that parking lot. Original charging documents alleged that Smith committed several traffic offenses as she led police on the chase, including traveling the wrong way on a traffic circle and reaching 100 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.
With the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, officers arrested Smith in Oxford, Pa., court records show.
“That was a very dangerous situation,” the judge told Smith from the bench on Monday before sentencing her.
Halter told Sexton that Smith sold the fentanyl to the police confidential information only to support her own drug addiction. Smith’s boyfriend had sold drugs and, while with him, she relapsed into addiction, according to Halter. After her boyfriend wound up in jail, Smith had to fend for herself to “finance her drug habit,” he reported.
“She is not your typical drug dealer. She is not a kingpin,” Halter told the judge.
As for Smith fleeing from police, when officers “boxed her in” after the controlled fentanyl buy in that car dealership parking lot, Halter explained that his client “panicked.”
“This has been a huge wake-up call for her,” Halter said, referring to the one year that Smith already has served in jail since her July 2020 arrest.
Giving her allocution to the judge moments sentencing, Smith expressed her “sincerest apologies to the law enforcement officers” involved in the incident resulting in her arrest.
Smith told Sexton that she had relapsed into addiction in February 2020, some five months before the incident, and that she had been “clean for seven years” when she started using drugs again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.