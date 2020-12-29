ELKTON — A woman caught with more than 80 baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, in addition to methamphetamine and other evidence, near Elkton in September has received a one-year jail term after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant, Sonya Dee Blevins, 40, of the unit block of Cox Lane near Elkton, on Wednesday and then suspended four years of the penalty, after she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, which is a felony.
The judge ordered Blevins to serve two years of supervised probation after completing her one-year term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed six related charges against Blevins, including three other felonies.
Deputy N. Cryder of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office started his investigation at approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 while conducting surveillance in the area of Red Hill Road and Cox Lane, which he describes in his written statement of probable cause as a “high crime/high drug area.”
Cryder noticed Blevins, whom he knew through “previous encounters,” seated at the wheel of a black Hyundai Tuscon that was parked in that area, police said.
The deputy was aware that Blevins had an outstanding arrest warrant; that she did not possess a valid driver’s license and that she had “several prior arrests for possession of controlled and dangerous substances (drugs),” police added.
Based on the information he had regarding Blevins, the deputy dispatched CCSO Cpl. Michael Brewer and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Max, to perform a scan of the vehicle’s exterior, according to charging documents, which further indicate that Max alerted to the presence of illegal drugs – prompting a search of the car.
While searching Blevins’ purse, which was located on the driver’s seat, investigators found a plastic bag containing nine grams of methamphetamine and three baggies containing heroin/fentanyl, according to court records. There are 28 grams in one ounce.
Also found inside that purse were approximately two grams of marijuana and a black digital scale marked by a “white crystal residue,” police reported.
Searchers found more drugs after one of the investigators noticed that Blevins had discarded a plastic baggie, according to charging documents.
“While searching the rear hatch of the vehicle, (CCSO) Cpl. Pruett advised Deputy Cryder that (Blevins) had tossed a clear plastic baggie . . . onto the grass next to his patrol vehicle,” charging documents show.
Cryder recovered that discarded baggie, which contained 83 additional wax paper folds holding heroin/fentanyl that had been parceled into 10 separate “bundles,” according to charging documents.
Each of those blue wax paper folds had been marked with a “Five and below” street brand stamp, police reported.
Investigators later watched video gleaned from a dashboard camera mounted inside one of the deputies’ patrol vehicles, and it showed Blevins “reaching into her pants and then throw(ing) the package into the grass,” court records show.
Cryder arrested Blevins at the scene, police reported.
