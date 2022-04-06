ELKTON — A woman who maintained at trial that she acted in self-defense when she fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the chest inside his Perryville apartment in June 2020 has received a nine-year prison term.
The woman — Destiny Guns, 25, of Perryville — is terminally ill, an undisputed fact that the defense brought up when unsuccessfully arguing for home detention instead of incarceration behind bars.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a maximum 10-year sentence on Guns for manslaughter and then suspended one year of the penalty during a courtroom hearing on Friday. Sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of seven to 10 years of active incarceration for Guns.
Davis also ordered Guns to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her nine-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
In November, after deliberating approximately three hours at the conclusion of a three-day trial, a jury found Guns guilty of manslaughter and two lesser charges — second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which merged into the top conviction at sentencing.
The jury, however, acquitted Guns of the most serious charge, second-degree murder, which carries a maximum 30-year penalty.
Based on the verdicts, the jurors concluded that Guns killed Chad Thomas Petroulis, 25, when she plunged a kitchen knife nearly three inches into his chest inside his apartment in the 300 block of Mansion Drive sometime between late June 13, 2020 and early June, 14, 2020 and that she committed the “unreasonably dangerous” act while acting in an “imperfect self-defense.” In general, that means the force she used in self-defense exceeded what was necessary.
On Friday, Guns’ defense lawyer, Tina Schlecker, asked Davis not to further incarcerate Guns, who had been jailed as a no-bond, pre-trial and post-conviction inmate in the Cecil County Detention Center for approximately 22 months. Schlecker requested that the judge place Guns on home detention, instead, with the caveat that her client be allowed to leave only for medical appointments.
Schlecker reminded the judge that Guns is “terminally ill with a very rare and incurable cancer” and that the disease has spread from her client’s liver to other parts of her body — causing Guns a great deal of pain, compromising her immune system and requiring her to undergo numerous medical treatments.
Because of coronavirus policies at the detention center, Guns remains in solitary confinement for two weeks every time correctional officers escort her back into the jail after her treatments. Because of the frequency of those treatments, Guns essentially lives in a solitary-confinement cell for 23 hours each day, according to Schlecker.
Schlecker asked the judge to be mindful of “how limited Ms. Guns’ time on earth really is.” The defense lawyer opined that any length of incarceration in line with the penalty for manslaughter would be tantamount to a death sentence for her client.
The judge expressed sympathy for Guns; however, Davis also emphasized that he could not ignore that Guns stabbed Petroulis to death.
“Physical condition isn’t a license to kill,” Davis commented from the bench.
Davis further explained that he was “leery” about setting the precedent of solely considering a convicted defendant’s medical condition when “crafting a sentence,” which should be based on the facts of the case, the conviction or convictions and all other information presented at sentencing.
“Does this mean I’m heartless and don’t care at all? . . . No. Do I want someone to die in prison? . . . Not at all,” Davis remarked, before addressing Guns directly from the bench. “I hope you are still here at the end of the sentence that is given.”
Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer recommended that the judge impose the maximum 10-year sentence on Guns, opining aloud, “Chad’s life is certainly worth more than 10 years.”
Dellmyer asked the judge to consider the “callousness” that Guns purportedly exhibited after she had stabbed Petroulis.
“Instead of rendering aid after she stabbed him in the heart, she walked by him — as he lay on the ground — on the phone, text-messaging a friend to buy drugs,” Dellmyer outlined.
In making that comment, Dellmyer recalled state evidence and trial testimony, including that given by a former Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy who, as a next-door neighbor, witnessed Guns — phone in hand — walk by a leaning Petroulis from the vantage point of his apartment-door peephole.
Dellmyer reviewed that Guns did not check Petroulis, who walked out of the apartment after Guns stabbed him and then slumped against a railing, and that she did not call 911.
Moreover, in addition to texting her friend to buy heroin, Guns was “strolling around the neighborhood” with a phone in her hand for nearly one hour, waiting for her friend to pick her up — based on phone records and video gleaned from surveillance cameras, Dellmyer recalled.
In November, testifying as the sole defense witness, Guns contended that she was forced to defend herself because Petroulis started acting erratically and violently toward her after they had smoke methamphetamine together inside his apartment late on the night of June 13, 2020.
When Petroulis cornered her in the small, narrow kitchen, grabbed her arms and slammed her back against a pantry door at least twice, causing her pain, according to Guns, she grabbed a knife on the nearby counter and swung it to keep him away.
“I knew I made contact with him. He didn’t seem hurt. He didn’t scream. I didn’t see any blood. I didn’t know he was hurt,” Guns testified in November.
Petroulis would not have bled a great deal outwardly from his stab wound, which pierced the pericardial sac around his heart, according to testimony give by the doctor who performed the autopsy on him. But internally, Petroulis bled profusely, that doctor testified.
First responders, including a forensic investigator, did not notice Petroulis’ stab wound nor did they see any signs of foul play when they checked his body and apartment on June 15, 2020. They believed Petroulis had suffered a fatal drug overdose — and it wasn’t until the next day, after learning that the medical examiner had found the stab wound, that investigators reopened the case, according to testimony.
Petroulis’ mother discovered his body lying facedown inside the apartment, near the front door, after going there to check on her son because he uncharacteristically had not returned her phone calls and text messages. (Petroulis’ mother and father gave emotional victim-impact statements in the courtroom during Friday’s sentencing. As they did, Guns wept with her head lowered at the nearby defense table.)
Two days after the fatal incident, investigators found no bruising or any other marks on Guns’ body indicative of Petroulis having manhandled her, according to trial testimony. Guns twice denied even being with Petroulis within the time span of the slaying during separate police interviews, later explaining on the witness stand that she was scared.
Guns and Petroulis had been friends since middle school and their relationship had a romantic component to it, according to Guns’ trial testimony. Their relationship, which Guns described as “up and down” and as “toxic,” was marked by violence, too, she testified in November.
On Friday, Guns expressed remorse during her allocution from the defense table moments before sentencing.
“Chad was my best friend. It’s hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that this terrible accident was caused by me,” said Guns, who was handcuffed, shackled and clad in a pink inmate uniform and a black protective mask. “I feel my fate already has been decided.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.