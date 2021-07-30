ELKTON - A robber who wandered into a stranger's Port Deposit home, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a woman who lives there and pulled the trigger at least twice — the firearm did not discharge - received a four-year prison term Friday.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant, Roxanne Jean Semilia, 40, of the 100 block of North Main Street in Port Deposit, and then suspended six years of the penalty.
Baynes ordered Semilia to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her four-year term in the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women in Jessup.
The judge levied the sentence moments after Semilia entered an Alford plea to robbery, as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed several related charges. Directly after the January 2020 incident, investigators charged Semilia with attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and five other offenses.
In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to successfully prosecute them at trial.
Because robbery is considered a crime of violence, under Maryland law, Semilia must serve half of her sentence before she would be eligible for her first parole hearing.
The sentence fell slightly short of a recommendation made by Assistant State's Attorney Robert Sentman, who sought five years of active incarceration for Semilia. The prosecutor specifically requested a 10-year sentence with all but five years suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation.
Sentman reported that state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant's criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of three to seven years of active incarceration for Semilia.
The state offered the plea deal to Semilia, after prosecutors consulted with the victims and received their approval, according to Sentman.
Semilia's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Cooksley, asked for a sentence that would allow his client to serve her time in the Cecil County Detention Center near Elkton, where 18 months is the cap on the length of inmate jail terms.
The incident leading to Semilia's arrest, conviction and sentence started at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2020, when she barged into a home in the unit block of Mill Street in Port Deposit, pointed a pellet gun that "resembled a real handgun" at a woman who lives there and demanded money and, or, a ride to an unspecified destination, prosecutors reported.
Charging documents indicate that Semilia also was holding a liquor bottle and that she appeared to be highly intoxicated.
At the time of the intrusion, the victim's husband was inside his workshop on the property and her daughter was upstairs in the house, prosecutors said. The victim had been seated at a computer table in the living room, before she heard a stranger's voice coming from the kitchen and then walked into that room to investigate, prosecutors added.
No one in that family knew Semilia, prosecutors noted.
The victim unsuccessfully tried to make Semila leave her home, according to prosecutors. At one point, Semila held the door closed from inside the house to prevent the victim from opening it to escape, prosecutors reported.
After the victim offered Semilia one dollar to leave, Semilia threw the bill, pointed the pellet gun at the victim and pulled the trigger at least twice, prosecutors said. The pellet gun was unloaded and the victim was uninjured, prosecutors added.
The victim was able to go upstairs and close the bedroom door, while her daughter phoned for help, according to prosecutors, who further reported that Semilia was gone when they went downstairs. Court records indicate that, while in the same room with Semilia moments earlier, the victim discreetly texted her daughter, instructing her to call police and to not come downstairs.
After receiving the emergency dispatch regarding an unknown woman inside a family's home, Maryland State Police troopers rushed to Mill Street and saw a woman - later identified as Semilia - walking down the street, away from the victim's residence, prosecutors said.
Semilia was still carrying the pellet gun, which, based on information gained during the MSP investigation, she had stolen earlier from a different nearby residence, prosecutors added.
Court records show that Semilia obliged when a trooper ordered her to drop the weapon, before he arrested her without incident.
In charging documents, the lead MSP investigator reported that Semilia was "visibly intoxicated to the point where she could not remember how to spell her name (and that) she blathered about how we were going to crucify her and stated that she was very drunk."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.