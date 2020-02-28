ELKTON — A woman caught with slightly more than two pounds of heroin mixed with fentanyl during an Interstate 95 traffic stop in Cecil County received an eight-year prison term on Thursday, after accepting a plea deal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed an eight-year sentence on the defendant, Nicole R. Dixon, 43, of Hollywood, Fla., for possession of heroin with intent to distribute — to which she had pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Perry J. Seaman and Dixon’s defense lawyer, Edward Rollins III.
Baynes also imposed a consecutive five-year sentence on Dixon for importation of heroin into the state and then suspended all of that penalty. Dixon had entered an Alford plea to that charge, as part of the plea bargain. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his or her innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him or her at trial.
The judge ordered Dixon to serve three years of supervised probation after completing her eight-year sentence in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
Seaman had sought 10 years of active incarceration for Dixon, specifically recommending a 20-year sentence with half of it suspended.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of one to four years of active incarceration for Dixon. Seaman’s recommendation exceeded those guidelines, however, because of “the large quantity of heroin/fentanyl seized,” Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer explained.
“Fentanyl and heroin are ravaging our communities and a large seizure, such as this, means countless lives will be saved. The jail time in this case will serve as a deterrent to drug dealers in Cecil County,” Dellmyer commented.
The sentence imposed by Baynes’ also exceeded those sentencing guidelines.
In exchange for Dixon’s guilty plea and Alford plea, the state, as part of the plea agreement, dismissed eight related charges, including distribution of heroin mixed with fentanyl and possession of a large amount of heroin.
Maryland State Police Sgt. Connor of the agency’s PACE team stopped a black Buick Enclave driven by Dixon on I-95 in Cecil County for a traffic violation on June 5, prosecutors said.
Connor detected “numerous indicators of criminal activity” while interacting with Dixon, prompting him to dispatch a K-9 unit specializing in narcotics detection, prosecutors added. (Officers do not publicly specify “indicators of criminal activity,” to avoid compromising future investigations.)
MSP Tfc. Burton, a K-9 handler, arrived at the traffic stop scene with his specially trained scent dog, K9 Rocky, according to prosecutors, who further reported that Rocky alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while sniff-scanning the outside of the Buick.
That prompted a probable-cause search of the Buick, in which investigators found and confiscated 2.1 pounds of heroin mixed with fentanyl, prosecutors reported. Investigators arrested Dixon at the scene.
Dellmyer commended all of the MSP investigators involved in the case.
