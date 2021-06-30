ELKTON – A woman caught with more than 100 baggies of fentanyl, after she ran away from a crash scene near North East in February, received a 15-year prison term in the wake of a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
At the time that investigators arrested the defendant — Sonya Dee Blevins, 41, of the unit block of Cox Lane in Elkton — she was serving a one-year jail term for an unrelated drug conviction — but was free for a specified, narrow time period after receiving a “compassionate release” to attend her grandmother’s funeral, prosecutors reported.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a 20-year sentence on Blevins, after the defendant pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on June 21, and then suspended five years of the penalty, court records show.
The sentence levied by Sexton matched a recommendation that Assistant State’s Attorney Jetta Alberts had made moments earlier in the courtroom hearing. State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of 12 to 20 years of active incarceration for Blevins.
Sexton ordered Blevins to serve three years of supervised probation after she completes her 15-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Blevins on Feb. 22 after a vehicle crashed into plow truck, owned by the Roads Division of the county’s Department of Public Works, as it was clearing snow on Irishtown Road, prosecutors reported. That caused a multi-vehicle collision.
County employees told investigators that a passenger in the suspect vehicle — later identified as Blevins — fled from the crash scene and ran into the nearby woods, carrying a plastic bag, prosecutors said. CCSO Deputy Alyson Jackson followed Blevins’ trail and recovered the plastic bag, which contained 102 ziplock baggies holding fentanyl — confirmed by testing, prosecutors added.
After her arrest, Blevins was transported to an area hospital, where investigators found more illegal drugs “concealed on her person” and confiscated them, too, according to prosecutors.
“In an interview with police, Blevins revealed her intent was to smuggle the confiscated drugs into the Cecil County Detention Center (CCDC) for resale,” according to prosecutors.
(Prosecutors noted that Blevins had been serving her one-year term in that unrelated drug case in the CCDC — before the granting of a compassionate release to attend her grandmother’s funeral — and that she was scheduled to report back to the jail at a specified time.)
In that unrelated drug case, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a five-year sentence on Blevins in late December 2020 for a possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and then suspended four years of the penalty. (That sentence was imposed two months before Blevins would be arrested again, in the wake of the North East traffic accident while free on a compassionate release.)
Court records indicate that investigators had arrested Blevins in Elkton on Sept. 16, 2020, after catching her with more than 80 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl, in addition to methamphetamine and other evidence, during a surveillance operation near Red Hill Road and Cox Lane, where Blevins was living.
