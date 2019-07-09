CONOWINGO — A Harford County woman has died from injuries that she suffered late last week in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car, Maryland State Police officials reported Tuesday.
Investigators identified the deceased victim as Sherry Zdon, 55, of Aberdeen. Zdon died Monday at Christiana Hospital in Delaware, three days after she had arrived there in a Delaware State Police helicopter, according to police.
On Tuesday, three other people injured in that crash remained hospitalized. They are Courtney Walker, 51, of Forest Hill, who was a passenger on a motorcycle operated by Brian Robinson, 54, of White Hall, and Sherry Zdon's husband Thomas Zdon, 51, of Aberdeen, who was driving their motorcycle at the time of the crash, police noted.
The traffic accident occurred in the 600 block of Conowingo Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, when a gold 2004 Buick Century driven in the southbound lane by Chalmer Low, 73, of Aston, Pa., veered across the centerline and struck the Zdons' northbound 1999 Harley Davidson, said MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack.
That impact caused the Zdons' motorcycle to crash into the nearby northbound 2006 Big Boy motorcycle operated by Robinson, he added.
"Both operators (Zdon and Robinson) and their passengers (Sherry Zdon and Walker) were ejected from the motorcycles," Kirschner said.
Three helicopter crews — two with MSP and one with DSP — were dispatched to the crash scene, according to police. One helicopter crew flew Thomas Zdon to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, while the other two flew his wife and Robinson to Christiana Hospital, police said. An ambulance, meanwhile, drove Walker to Christiana Hospital, police added.
Kirschner told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday that Thomas Zdon, Robinson and Walker remained hospitalized but, citing medical privacy laws, he declined to comment on their medical conditions.
Low refused medical treatment at the crash scene, police reported.
Assisted by a State Highway Administration crew, emergency workers closed a portion of Conowingo Road, between Merry Knoll and Rocks Springs roads, for more than three hours, according to police. An MSP accident reconstruction team conducted an on-scene investigation, police reported.
The investigation into this fatal crash continued Tuesday, according to police.
With the investigation ongoing, MSP officials are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call the agency's North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference case #19MSP028194.
