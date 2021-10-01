EDGEWOOD — A woman is facing arson charges after she allegedly torched a bedroom inside a Edgewood home earlier this week during a domestic dispute, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Lorraine C. Winston, whom detectives arrested on Tuesday, court records show.
Winston is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning — both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to 30 years and five years in prison respectively if convicted, according to Harford County District Court records.
She also is charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment, court records show.
Winston remained in the Harford County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday morning, awaiting her bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, according to court records, which list Winston as a Dundalk resident.
The criminal charges against Winston relate to a blaze inside a one-story duplex in the 2000 block of Starr Street on Monday night, fire officials said. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company firefighters responded to that duplex after someone called 911 at approximately 10:45 p.m., fire officials added.
“Firefighters arrived at the one-story duplex and discovered that all of the occupants had safely escaped, after reporting a fire within a bedroom. Firefighters entered the home and subsequently extinguished the fire within minutes. No injuries were reported,” a MOSFM spokesperson outlined.
The blaze caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, the spokesperson reported.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene “due to a domestic dispute between Winston and other family members,” according to fire officials.
After conducting their on-scene investigation to pinpoint where the blaze started and to determine what caused it, MOSFM detectives “concluded the fire was intentionally set and determined Winston was responsible for setting the fire,” the spokesperson alleged.
In addition to the arson and malicious burning offenses, Winston, as part of a second criminal case filed against her, is charged with second-degree assault, court records show. Winston allegedly committed that second-degree assault on Monday, according to court records.
