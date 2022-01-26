PORT DEPOSIT — A woman remained jailed Tuesday after she allegedly set fire to two cars and a laptop computer at her residence near Port Deposit over the weekend — while in the midst of a “multi-day drug use stint” that had deprived her of sleep, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 40-year-old Ginger Renae Crouse.
The investigation leading to Crouse’s arrest started at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, when Tfc. Adam Siemek of the Maryland State Police went to Crouse’s shared residence in the 1400 block of Belvidere Road in response to a complaint regarding a disorderly woman destroying property, police reported.
Crouse’s 31-year-old boyfriend told the trooper that his girlfriend was “acting manic and in an uncontrolled state,” court records show.
“He continued that Crouse had been on a multi-day drug use stint and had not slept in an estimated 3-4 days. (He) stated that Crouse came out of her bedroom screaming, yelling and making statements that did not make any sense,” according to the charging document.
Her boyfriend told the trooper that he attempted to ignore Crouse while he was trying to get ready to go to work, police said. At some point, police added, Crouse went outside the residence and started throwing automobile parts and “other large items” through the rear windows of two parked cars — a 2002 BMW 3 Series and a 2007 Nissan Maxima.
Then, also based on her boyfriend’s account, Crouse retrieved his laptop and threw the device on the driveway, smashing it, police reported.
“Crouse then doused the laptop and both vehicles in nail polish remover, alcohol and other accelerate and proceeded to light them on fire with a lighter. Fire damage was present on the laptop and both roofs of the vehicles,” court records allege.
Crouse’s boyfriend and the suspect’s niece, who was inside the residence caring for a young child, opined to the trooper that Crouse was a “danger to herself and others,” according to the charging document.
Court records indicate that, according to her boyfriend’s estimates, Crouse caused a total of $3,000 in damage.
Siemek arrested Crouse at the scene of the incident, police reported.
Crouse is charged with three counts of first-degree malicious burning, a felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison per offense if convicted, according to court records. She also is charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of malicious destruction of property, all of which are misdemeanors, court records show.
She remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after her bail review hearing, according to court records.
