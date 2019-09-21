ELKTON –Deputies arrested a woman at the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse on Friday after she allegedly approached more than a dozen people there and rubbed an unknown substance on them, according to police.
The series of incidents occurred at approximately 8 a.m. near the entrance of the courthouse, as people were entering the building at 129 E. Main Street about 30 minutes before courtroom hearings and other business were scheduled to start for the day, police reported.
The suspect – Sandra Wyvet Potts, 59, of Charlotte, N.C. - was there because of a criminal trial involving a relative of hers, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
A follow-up investigation by CCSO revealed that Potts “wanted to disrupt courthouse activities,” Holmes reported.
“Witnesses advised that Ms. Potts was rubbing an unknown substance on several individuals without their consent as they were entering the building. The unknown substance has a very strong odor that was recognized by individuals after contact was made. Multiple individuals reported having mild adverse reactions after the substance was applied to them,” Holmes said.
He added, “A total of sixteen individuals have been identified as having the substance applied to them, while two others reported that Ms. Potts attempted to place her hands on them. A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been identified as one of the victims.”
Deputies arrested Potts without incident, according to Holmes, who explained that CCSO is responsible for security at that courthouse.
Because an unknown substance had been applied to people without their consent, the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services’ Hazmat Team responded to the courthouse, police reported.
“It was determined that the substance was a non-toxic substance that did not pose a further threat to individuals inside the building,” Holmes said.
Potts, who remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on Saturday, is charged with disorderly conduct and nine counts of second-degree assault, including one relating to the deputy, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that a Nov. 8 trial has been scheduled.
Additional assault charges may be added as the investigation continues, Holmes reported.
