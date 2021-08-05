ELKTON — A woman remained jailed Thursday after she triggered a high-speed police chase near Elkton — with her 2-year-old daughter in the back seat — and then was caught with suspect heroin at the conclusion of it, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
An approaching officer saw the suspect — Shona Donene Haynes, 36, of Elkton — attempting to inject something into her arm with a needle moments after she had stopped her vehicle, police reported.
The incident started at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday, when CCSO Dfc. Caleb Griffitts saw a 2000 GMC sport utility vehicle nearly strike several vehicles while he was patrolling near the intersection of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Landing Lane, police said.
With his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights flashing, Griffitts attempted to stop the suspect vehicle; however, the driver, later identified as Haynes, drove through a commercial parking lot and then headed west on Route 40, police added.
“The vehicle continued traveling on Pulaski Highway at approximately 65 miles per hour, driving erratically, and reached a speed of approximately 88 mph,” CCSO Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes alleged.
After making a U-turn and then heading east on Route 40, the suspect pulled over near Ephrata Avenue, according to police.
As the deputy walked toward the suspect SUV, Haynes allegedly continued to slowly drive on the right shoulder of the highway, before crossing all lanes on eastbound Route 40 and then traveling a short distance in the grass median, police said. After returning into the travel portion of Route 40, Haynes stopped her SUV, police added.
An assisting Elkton Police Department officer saw Haynes “attempting to inject herself with a syringe,” as he approached the suspect vehicle, police reported.
“The female operator (Haynes) was argumentative with Dfc. Griffitts and attempted to pull away, when he tried to take her into custody,” Widdoes said, adding, “By that time, additional (police) units had arrived and observed that a two-year-old female was also in the back seat of the vehicle.”
Griffitts observed a baggie and wax paper fold containing suspect heroin protruding from Haynes’ shirt, according to police officials, who further reported that, moments later, the suspect did not complete standardized field sobriety tests to the deputy’s satisfaction.
A female CCSO deputy confiscated four additional baggies containing suspect heroin, after finding them inside Haynes’ bra during a search, police said. After the deputy transported the suspect to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, police added, a female CCSO deputy seized two more baggies holding suspect heroin, after finding them inside Haynes’ underwear.
During a follow-up investigation, deputies learned that, at the time of the chase that led to her arrest, Haynes was wanted by CCSO on two outstanding warrants charging her with failure to appear (FTA) for court, police related. Those FTA warrants were connected to “previous drug-related and traffic charges,” police noted.
After Haynes was arrested, CCSO investigators released her toddler daughter into the custody and care of one of the suspect’s family members, according to Widdoes.
Haynes is facing four criminal charges, all of which are misdemeanors, including possession of heroin and intoxicated endangering, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The deputy also filed several traffic charges against Haynes, including driving while impaired by drugs, driving with a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle, police reported.
Scheduled for an Oct. 4 district court bench trial, Haynes remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, two days after her bail review hearing, court records show.
