PERRYVILLE - Investigators have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a man to death inside his Perryville apartment earlier this month, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO officials identified the suspect as Destiny Marie Guns, 23, of the unit block of Oxford Court in Perryville.
After developing Guns as a suspect, detectives took her into custody at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday during a traffic stop in the area of Jackson Station Road and West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), police said. Guns was a passenger in the vehicle, which detectives had targeted based on information gained during the investigation, police added.
Guns is accused of stabbing Chad Thomas Petroulis, 25, to death inside his apartment in the 300 block of Mansion Drive during the early-morning hours of June 14, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, who further reported that Petroulis suffered a fatal wound to his upper torso.
CCSO investigators, who interviewed Guns after arresting her, believe that she stabbed Petroulis during an argument with him, Holmes said. Guns maintained that she was not Petroulis' girlfriend, but acknowledged that their relationship had an element of intimacy, he added.
Surveillance video and reported observations by neighboring tenants helped CCSO detectives develop Guns as a suspect, Holmes reported.
"Investigators spoke to neighbors in the area of the victim's residence. A neighbor recalled hearing an argument during the early-morning hours on June 14 between the victim and a female. The neighbor observed the victim on the ground outside of his apartment. The neighbor observed the female walk down the stairs and exit the apartment complex. The neighbor explained that the victim reentered the apartment. The neighbor is familiar with Destiny Marie Guns (and said she) frequently visits the victim's apartment," Holmes outlined.
Holmes also reported that CCSO detectives viewed video gleaned from an apartment complex surveillance camera and saw a "female matching Ms. Guns' description leaving the area" within the time frame of when the argument purportedly had occurred.
The investigation also revealed that Guns "had spoken to (her) family members about the incident," police reported.
A relative of Petroulis discovered his body inside the apartment on June 15, after going there to check on him, and then that family member contacted authorities, police reported.
CCSO detectives responded to that unit, which is one of several inside an apartment building, to conduct a "death investigation," also known as an "unattended death," according to police.
"The responding officers determined that the death was suspicious, based on their observations. As the investigation progressed, it was determined that the death was a homicide. It was determined that Mr. Petroulis died as a result of a stab wound to the upper torso," Holmes outlined on Monday.
The Perryville Police Department is assisting CCSO detectives and the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy was performed on Petroulis, which resulted in that agency ruling his death a homicide, confirming the suspicions of the initial investigators, police reported.
During the on-scene investigation, detectives noticed no signs of forced entry into Petroulis' apartment, according to Holmes.
Guns is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to Cecil County District Court records, which also indicate that she is scheduled for a July 22 preliminary hearing.
As of Tuesday morning, Guns remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond while awaiting a bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, court records show.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this murder case become available.
