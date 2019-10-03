NORTH EAST – A woman was airlifted to a regional trauma center Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash, which also injured another person, according to Maryland State Police.
The collision occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast Road (Route 272) and Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274), near the entrance to Cecil College, north of North East, police reported.
Police said the driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Route 272 onto Joseph Biggs Highway, when he cut into the path of a southbound 2017 Hyundai Accent. (Investigators identified the Dodge pickup truck driver only as a 17-year-old male who lives near Rising Sun, because he is a minor.)
After the Dodge cut into the southbound lane of Route 272, the Hyundai, which was driven by Jonathan Perkins, 19, of Port Deposit, crashed into it, police added.
An MSP helicopter crew flew Perkins' front-seat passenger – Jordy Baker, 20, of North East – to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where she arrived in critical condition, according to police. Information on Baker's updated medical condition was unavailable, as of Thursday night.
An ambulance crew drove Perkins to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police reported. His medical condition also was unavailable, as of Thursday night.
The operator of the Dodge, who is listed as the at-fault driver in the accident report, did not require medical attention, according to an MSP spokesman at the North East Barrack.
