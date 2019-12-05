ELKTON — A woman who stood accused of shooting her boyfriend inside their North East residence in April has been acquitted of all charges – after she and the alleged victim declined to testify against each other at their respective trials.
Investigators had alleged that the defendant, Joni Lynn Hash, 37, shot her then-boyfriend, Christopher Jon Russell II, 26, in the hands with a shotgun blast at about 2 a.m. April 25 inside their townhouse in the unit block of Merganser Court.
History of incidents
As for the criminal case against Russell, court records indicate that he faced 12 second-degree assault charges related to separate incidents spanning from May 2018 through April 24 and that Hash was the alleged victim. Hash filed those charges against Russell after she had been charged in the shooting incident, court records show.
North East Police Department Sgt. Stephen Yates, primary investigator in the April 25 shooting incident, told the Cecil Whig in late April that officers with his agency had been dispatched to their Merganser Court townhouse on two previous occasions after receiving domestic assault complaints.
“There is definitely a history there. We are familiar with that address. We’ve gone to that residence before, and he’s been charged previously with assaulting her,” Yates said.
According to court records, the state dismissed both of those assault cases against Russell, one of them on Feb. 1, the other on April 8 - 17 days before the shooting incident. Hash reportedly had declined to cooperate in those cases.
NEPD investigators initially charged Hash with attempted second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison, along with other offenses after the shooting.
Upon further review by Interim Cecil County State's Attorney James Dellmyer, prosecutors did not pursue the attempted second-degree murder charge when presenting the case to a Cecil County grand jury a few weeks later.
A five-hour barricade
Moments after officers arrested Hash, who reportedly surrendered to police after a five-hour barricade situation, she admitted to shooting Russell — but maintained that she wasn’t trying to kill him, according to court records.
“While putting Hash into the police car for transport back to the police department, she was crying and stated, ‘I just shot him in the hand. If I wanted to kill him, I would have shot him in the head’,” court records show.
In May, after prosecutors opted not to pursue the attempted second-degree murder charge, the grand jury handed up a three-count indictment against Hash. It charged her with first-degree assault, second-deqree assault and reckless endangerment.
On Monday, the criminal case against Hash, as well as the criminal case encompassing the 12 second-degree assault charges against Russell, were adjudicated when two brief court trials were held in front of Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes.
Invoking the fifth
Before those proceedings, Hash's defense lawyer, Victor R. Jackson, and Russell's defense lawyer, William F. Riddle, notified Assistant State's Attorney Emma Hohner that their clients would be invoking their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent if called to testify, according Steven Barlow, an CCSAO public information officer.
Barlow explained that Hash and Russell were considered key witnesses in the criminal cases. In addition, he noted, prosecutors would have been precluded from presenting other evidence if Hash and Russell refused to testify.
Rather than dismiss all the charges, however, the state elected to have Hash and Russell each invoke their Fifth Amendment right on the record, after he and she were called to the witness stand during the brief trials, according to Barlow.
“We knew neither was going to testify against the other. But we didn't want to dismiss. So procedurally, we decided that it would be best to have them invoke (their Fifth Amendment right) on the stand, and that's what we did,” Barlow summarized.
After Russell refused to testify against Hash in the shooting trial, the state rested its case - having presented no testimony and evidence - and Jackson, in turn, made a motion for judgment of acquittal, maintaining that prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proof.
Baynes granted Jackson's defense motion and found Hash not guilty of all charges.
Moments later, after Hash declined to testify against Russell in the assault trial, the state rested its case – having presented no testimony and evidence – and Riddle, in turn, also made a motion for judgment of acquittal, maintaining, too, that prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proof.
Baynes granted Riddle's defense motion and found Russell not guilty of all charges.
