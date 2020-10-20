ELKTON — As thousands of Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) students returned to in-person classes for the first time since March, administrators shared cautious optimism about the reopening strategy at an Oct. 14 board meeting.
“I know there’s a lot of interest in the community to bring students back. We are trying, but we don’t want to push,” Superintendent Jeff Lawson said. “We want it done safely.”
Roughly two-thirds of families indicated in a survey last month that they wanted their students back in face-to-face classes. Beginning last week, the district is bringing back 25 percent of those students for one day of in-person learning per week, meaning CCPS has over 3,000 students in school each day.
Associate Superintendent Carolyn Teigland said the district is already in discussion about the next phase of reopening. Administrators have said that they would like to expand the number of students back in schools by early November, if the county’s positive health metrics hold out.
“We really are anxious to get as many students back face-to-face as many days of the week as possible,” Teigland said.
In one strategy under consideration, the district would combine cohorts to bring students back two days a week. Students who currently attend on either Monday or Tuesday would come for both days, and those currently in on Thursday or Friday would also double up. Classes are likely to remain virtual on Wednesday while maintenance staff deep-clean school buildings.
Board member Jim Fazzino questioned whether the district could double the number of students in schools while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Lawson affirmed that the district will continue to enforce six feet of social distancing, and will defer to Lauren Levy at the Cecil County Health Department to vet their plans. He said that facilities staff had been deployed to measure the exact number of students each building could accommodate, data which will shape the strategy for the next phase.
“Gilpin Manor can appropriately accommodate 192 students,” he said. “We would not put forth any plan at this point that exceeded that.”
Another strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools is improving classroom ventilation, and Executive Director of Support Services Perry Willis said the district has ordered a total filter replacement and is performing preventative maintenance checks more frequently.
Classrooms typically average eight to nine minutes for a complete air change.
“That’s well within the guidelines for a public space,” Willis said, adding, “We’re on high alert.”
Board Vice President Diana Hawley praised the district’s attention to safety as the next phase of reopening proceeds.
“Going into the schools, it’s really good to see that we have realistic and very appropriate safety protocols in place, based on the guidance of our health officials,” she said. “It’s hard stuff, new stuff, and I’m just really proud of our county.”
Lawson commended the district’s reopening team, and then pivoted to applaud the teachers who have taken on the hybrid model of juggling students there in-person and at home. He said they have been pleased with attendance numbers across the district, which Lawson attributed to the efforts teachers make to ensure each student can access learning.
Christie Stephens, a board member who represents Rising Sun, said that she witnesses rock star teachers every day. With children at all three levels of the system, she has seen a number of teachers grappling with the new mode of learning.
“You can feel the level of concern that they have for these kids, and as a parent, it just means the world to me to know — I care about my kids, I care about their education, I care about their health and well-being, and these teachers care just as much,” she said. “I am in awe of the work that our teachers are doing.”
In addition to attendance, the district monitors metrics like overall course grades and Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) test results. In both areas, Lawson acknowledged some concerning signs, but added that it’s too early in the semester to see the full scope of data.
“We have a little bit of concern with the number of As and Bs, but keep in mind that schools go through a lot of effort to have students perform at their best by the end of the first marking period,” he said. “And then the MAP testing — we’re seeing some real ups and downs.”
Teigland said that the district may be able to address some of the red flags as students return to the building. The window for finalizing MAP test results is open through November.
“As they come back face-to-face, if the score doesn’t look right, we’re going to reassess the student,” she said. “If it’s off the charts high or off the charts low, we’re going to give them a second opportunity to be assessed.”
Speaking to the concern that students may be falling behind amid virtual learning, Sophia Porter, the student representative on the board, said many students make better progress when they’re able to be with teachers face-to-face.
“I know myself — I’m having a hard time sitting down for a long period of time in front of my computer, and I’m much more of a hands-on learner,” Porter said. “That being said, I’m so excited that I get the chance to go back.”
