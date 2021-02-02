ELKTON — The snow storm that dropped as much as 8 inches over Cecil County did exactly as forecasters at the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. predicted.
“It behaved itself quite well,” Meteorologist Michael Souza said Tuesday. Although there were still random flurries late Tuesday afternoon, the two-fisted snowstorm was done by midday.
Kurtis Eller with Northern Maryland Weather Buffs said he saw the storm track a little more south than he expected.
“But it was not a drastic change from how we predicted,” Eller said. He said that burst of snow Monday night was a result of the track staying to the west.
Snow south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal was less than what the northern part of the county saw. Readers in the Chesapeake City and Earleville areas saw more of the freezing rain, which compacted the snowfall.
Regardless of the amount of snow or ice, people continued to take to the roads.
At the height of the storm law enforcement reported numerous traffic incidents with vehicles sliding off the road, rolling over, or off the roads thanks to slick conditions.
“I think it’s a combination of people haven’t driven on this for awhile and COVID,” said Robert Rager, spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration. Rager and his counterparts have noted an increase in driver speeds since the pandemic began in March. “People think it’s NASCAR.”
Rager said SHA crews took that into account and paid extra attention to recent traffic pattern changes including the new signal at US Route 1 and Route 222 on the Cecil County side of the Conowingo Dam and construction on Route 273 over Big Elk Creek in Fair Hill. Around 3:30 Monday afternoon a car spun into the guard rail at the dam entrance. That scene was cleared quickly.
Take a breather as warmer temperatures heading to the end of the week will aid snow melt.
“Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 30s and by Friday the low to mid 40s,” Souza said.
Don’t get comfortable, however.
“A frigid drop is coming early next week,” Souza said.
Look for the plunge to begin Sunday night, Eller said. Night time temps will be in the low teens. Since Punxatawny Phil saw his shadow in Gobbler’s Knob, Pa. Tuesday, winter is six weeks away according to that tradition.
“We’re watching a storm right now,” Eller warned, adding right now it’s too soon to say what impact it could have.
Maryland State Police dropped the Snow Emergency Plan Tuesday around 2 p.m. and NWS canceled its winter storm warning earlier in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.