The Cecil Lights Cecil Nights Tourism campaign recently won an award from the Maryland Tourism Coalition fpr best product or event, from left to right (MTC) Board Officer Nora Campbell, Cecil County Tourism Manager Sandy Maruchi-Turner, Tourism Specialist Kim Ray, MTC Board Chair Chris Riehl.
CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County recently won a $10,000 grant for the Winter Lights Cecil Nights campaign from the Upper Shore Regional Council, helping to spread the joy of the holidays beyond Christmas time.
The grant, approved during Dec. 21st council meeting, will assist in furthering the annual event, which focuses on decorating each of Cecil County’s eight municipalities, Charlestown, Chesapeake City, Cecilton, Elkton, North East, Perryville, Port Deposit, and Rising Sun, with Christmas lights to encourage people to get out of the house to support small businesses.
At the Maryland Tourism & Travel Summit, the campaign was recognized as the best product or event, medium sized category, by the Maryland Tourism Coalition.
“We are honored to accept this award on behalf of all the partners who were vital in making Winter Lights Cecil Nights a huge success”, stated Sandy Maruchi-Turner, Cecil County tourism manager. “The creativity of participating towns and businesses was exemplary.”
The event begins officially on January 7th.
“We are pleased to bring back Winter Lights Cecil Nights for another exciting winter”, stated County Executive Hornberger. “This campaign works to light up our beautiful downtowns and encourage residents and visitors alike to participate in fun activities, eat delicious food, and support our small business community.”
