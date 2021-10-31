Before the pandemic Cecil County operated an Emergency Rotating Shelter for the homeless. It was a shared operation by the county’s churches, which provided the housing, and like-minded organizations that helped with food and other needs during the winter. Now the homeless are assigned rooms in local motels instead.
ELKTON — Cecil County’s Emergency Winter Shelter will return starting Dec. 15 in the same form as was used last winter: setting folks up in local motels.
“This year they will be assessed according to need and a list will be developed with the highest priority getting help first,” said Sheri Snyder, executive director for Meeting Ground, the non-profit organization that addresses homelessness and its associated issues. “The list always far exceeds the resources that we can provide.”
Working with funding from Cecil County and the support of various churches and other civic organizations, those placed int he motels are cared for with dinners and other needs.
“Even with the motels they are still engaged with Tony,” Snyder said.
Tony House is the Homeless Intervention Coordinator for Meeting Ground. It’s his job to help the shelter community with issues such as substance abuse, criminal records, and credit records. It’s about changing their course.
“Some people get stuck in that cycle for whatever reason,” House said.
“Rapid rehousing is our goal with most of these people,” Snyder said. “We want them to move into permanent housing.”
He’ll stay in contact with the people while they are assigned to one of 17 motel rooms. The means daily contact and assuring each is being a good tenant as part of his case management.
“There will be two people to a room. We estimated we’ll have as many as 50 people,” House said.
He said that could also include families with children.
Before the pandemic the Emergency Rotating Shelter was shared by Cecil County churches that took turns housing the homeless a week at a time. This new model is dependent on financial support.
“We don’t know if next year we’ll have these resources,” Snyder said.
House and Snyder are looking for help with the dinners for the shelter residents.
“Fifty meals could be overwhelming for some people so we can split it to 25,” House said. “They are delivered to the motels at 5 p.m.”
Those meals can be individually packaged and brought to Meeting Ground or the meals can be packaged at Meeting Ground for transport to the motels, House said.
Breakfast is served Monday through Friday at Mary Randall Center, 401 North St. in Elkton, in the mornings from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Anyone wishing to participate in the meal service can sign. up by calling 443-406-8684. To make a donation toward meals instead, or to donate to help with motel costs go to https://meetingground.org/
