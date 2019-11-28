RISING SUN — Delmarva Power Company crews have restored power in western Cecil County after an 11 a.m. disturbance pulled the plug on about 3,000 Thursday.
By 2 p.m. the DPL outage map had cleared for all of Cecil County save for a handful of customers around Elk Neck State Park.
The Cecil Whig will update the story and is monitoring the forecast for changes.
Although Delmarva's website is reporting the cause of the outages is unknown the weather likely has a part with sustained winds at 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph according to the National Weather Service. Wind advisories continue until 6 p.m.
