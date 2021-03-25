ELKTON — Many Cecil County Public School teachers view the upcoming expansion of in-person learning to four days a week with mixed emotions. Though many are excited to see students in the classroom and interact with them face-to-face, others are concerned about COVID-19 spread and balancing the needs of their in-person and virtual students.
“Our folks have two main concerns right now,” said Lori Hrinko, the Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association president. “One is just the distancing since safety requires an adequate distance. And the other is, as we bring more kids into the classroom, we’re still doing hybrid teaching. We have to be making sure that we’re meeting the needs of all the students, both the larger group is now going to be face-to-face with us, as well as the children that are online at the same time, because it’s a challenge to juggle both methods.”
Starting Monday, all students will have the option of attending classes in-person four days a week, with Wednesdays remaining virtual for all students. As of March 16, approximately 30 to 35 percent of students have opted to remain fully virtual.
Though most CCPS staff are vaccinated, students could still be infected with the virus, return home, and spread to their parents or other unvaccinated high-risk relatives.
“I’m excited to have most of my kids with me, but I’m very concerned,” said Jennifer Berkley, the vice president of the CCCTA and a first-grade teacher at Holly Hall Elementary School. “Even though I am vaccinated, that does not mean that my kids are. Kids that go home could bring it back and infect others.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently relaxed its social distancing guidelines to three feet for K-12 schools. The change has made some teachers confident in their ability to spread out their students properly.
Perryville High School Teacher Scott Dellosso said that though his English class sizes have gone from between 2 and 13 students to between 10 and 18 as the school week expanded from two days to four, he will still be able to keep kids a three-foot distance apart. Typically, his classrooms have an average size of 25 students.
“Seeing more smiling students in their seats has just been such a privilege,” said Dellosso. “I’m very excited about going back to in-person four days a week for the students.”
However, though he feels safe in the classroom, the CCPS teacher of the year nominee is worried about his virtual students.
“I’m hoping I’ll be able to give all students an equal amount of attention,” said Dellosso. “But it is going to be more difficult to reach those few students who are home, with the majority of students back in the room.”
Though many students have struggled in a virtual environment, others have thrived. More introverted kids, who may hesitate to share their thoughts when in a crowded classroom, have found their voice on a screen.
Rising Sun Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Allison Pawlowski said one of her virtual students has excelled in online learning, despite previously struggling with in-person instruction.
“In all of her subject areas, she seems to thrive on having that virtual capability where she is not in front of her peers,” said Pawlowski. “She’s been participating, opening up her microphone, sharing through her camera when we have morning meetings.”
Virtual learning has even allowed that student to flourish as an artist. She began sharing her crocheting with the class and even won an award for a poster about bullying she designed.
Ashley Christy, a social studies teacher at Bohemia Manor High School, expects to only have 11 out of her 25 students back for in-person learning. She attributed the lack of in-person students to the number of students who are succeeding online.
“Some of my students are really thriving in the virtual setting,” said Christy. “They’re able to manage their time, they’re able to focus in their home environments. They feel like, and this my assumption, that they’re doing okay in the situation. Other students have reached out to me, and they’re just so excited to be physically in the building. So I think it’s just a personal preference.”
Teachers have had to make major adjustments to how they instruct children to adapt to a hybrid model. Dellosso changed how he asked questions. Instead of having students answer questions one at a time, he has them all send answers through the virtual chat all at the same time to ensure outgoing students do not dominate the discussion. He said that strategy can no longer work with the amount of students present in the classroom.
Though teachers have equipment such as headsets to facilitate walking around while remaining in touch with virtual students, the functionality can often be limited.
Rising Sun Middle School teacher Christine Sappia said that it caused problems, as students could not tell if she was speaking to them or virtual students. She instead stays at her desk, using three screens to monitor students. She uses one screen to watch the chat box, another for emails, emergencies and to look her students’ Chromebook activity and another screen with her presentation that she shares with her class.
“It’s very taxing, physically for my eyes, and just my brain, as I’m doing a lot of things all at once,” said Sappia.
Most virtual communication with students is conducted through an online chat box. Some teachers use alerts so they can hear when a student sends in a message even if they are away from the computer.
“Unfortunately, there’s some students who don’t have microphones built into their computers, so we do have to rely on them typing in the chat feature,” said Christy.
Dellosso mainly uses a microphone with his students so that virtual students can hear what their in-person peers are saying in class discussions.
“In my content area, I use the microphone like the conch in Lord of the Flies,” said Dellosso. “Like, here we go, it’s your turn to speak. And then that allows everyone to hear what that student has to say.”
Berkley said that younger kids struggle to use the chat box and instead communicates verbally.
“They are in first grade and not really good spellers,” said Berkley. “They are not able to spell, but they are able to vocalize.”
Berkley said she has to remain in view of the camera at nearly all times, limiting her mobility around the classroom, or else students struggle to remain focused.
“They have a hard time if they don’t see me,” said Berkley, who has been teaching in CCPS for 18 years. “They get antsy. I guess they think it’s a free for all. Some of my kids if they don’t see me they just log right off.”
Though some first graders manage to work independently, Berkley said attentive parents and extended families, such as grandparents or older siblings, can be essential for younger kids’ success.
“There are some parents that are still helping me, I feel like they are my paraprofessionals at home,” said Berkley. “They are helping their kids and guiding them, but then there are some parents who are there, but they’re also working from home, so they are not always available.”
Several teachers said that having students take either fully online or in-person classes instead of hybrid learning would be a great improvement. Berkley said that in a CCCTA survey, members asked if they could designate a few teachers to focus solely on virtual students so other teachers could focus entirely on face-to-face learning without having to strike a balance between the two methods of instruction.
“Maybe we’d have one group of students that are always online, the ones that prefer to stay home, and then we’d have three blocks of face-to-face,” said Sappia. “But that’s kind of a wish for teachers. I don’t know if that’s gonna happen, that’s something that has to go through a lot of decision-makers.”
Dellosso, however, said that designating a teacher to work on solely virtual class-blocks may not work at the high school level because of the wider array of electives and courses that students can take.
CCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, supports the idea of splitting students into fully virtual and fully in-person classes.
“I think in terms of our instructional strategies, that’s our best approach,” said Lawson. “It’s the best way of addressing all our students where they are. The idea long term of asking our teachers to do a concurrent model is impractical. As we move closer to the fall, our plan is to have teacher’s teach fully virtual or fully face-to-face.”
Regardless of the specific mechanisms used to deal with the expansion of in-person learning, increased technology use may remain a fixture of education long after the COVID pandemic is over.
“We used computers and things like that, before COVID but something needed to change,” said Sappia. “Education needed to become more tech-savvy.”
