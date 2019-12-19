ANNAPOLIS — Hunters in Cecil County harvested fewer white tail deer during the two week firearms season, which just ended.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials, however, are not concerned with lower takes.
“It’s a very long season,” said Brian Eyler, DNR deer project manager on Thursday.
“There’s still plenty of opportunity to take a deer.”
One thing that stood out in this year’s firearms season was one hunter’s take of an antlered sika.
“That’s the first confirmed sika harvested here,” Eyler said. Actually a small elk, the sika are typically seen on the lower shore of Maryland in Dorchester and Wicomico counties. Officials said the species prefer swampy areas. Native to Japan, sika were brought to the U.S. in the early 1900s. Eyler figures that young males are being forced out of their herds and are migrating.
“Hunters prefer them as far as taste,” Eyler said. Although smaller, they do as much crop damage as white tail deer and Eyler noted hitting one with your vehicle can have the same effect.
Overall the number was down 13.7% with the largest reduction seen in the number of antlered white tails harvested in Cecil County. Hunters bagged 545 in 2018, but got 399 this year, representing a 26.8% decrease.
“It was mainly the weather,” Eyler said, pointing to weekend rain and chill that cut into participation. Outside of firearms season, he said the numbers during muzzleloader and bow season were on par with previous years.
There will be a weekend firearms season in January.
Statewide the hunt was down 14.4% overall. Only Charles and Somerset counties recorded an increase over last year.
