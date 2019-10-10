CECIL COUNTY — As wildlife activity ramps up for fall, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminded motorists throughout the stat this week to stay alert for deer and other animals on roadways.
It’s not only colorful leaves and cool weather, offiicals said, it’s also the season for unpredictable wildlife. Deer mating season is “right around the corner,” DNR officials said.
Motorists should take care to stay alert for deer and other wildlife as these animals seek food supplies and mates before winter.
“Deer greatly increase their movements during the breeding season from mid-October through November as they search for mates,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Motorists should be especially cautious from dusk to dawn when deer are most active and likely to be encountered on the road.”
Transporting yourself and your loved ones safetly is key, and the DNR offered the following tips:
Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.
Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of a vehicle.
Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby.
Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.
Watch the shoulder. Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder as they may suddenly move into the roadway. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.
