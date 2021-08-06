Perryville Police Cpl. Gerard Morgan was surprised to learn his friend, Shirley Reynolds, came to town hall Tuesday night to pin his sergeant badge to his uniform. Reynolds watches as Commissioner Michelle Linkey administers the oath.
PHOTOS COURTESY TOWN OF PERRYVILLE/CHRISTINA ALDRIDGE
Perryville Commissioner Michelle Linkey administers the oath to Gerard Morgan, elevating him from corporal to sergeant in the Perryville Police Department.
SPECIAL TO THE WHIG/BOB TAYLOR
Perryville Commissioner Michelle Linkey, right, reads the certificate affirming the promotion of Cpl. Gerard Morgan, center, to sergeant. To the left is Police Chief Robert Nitz.
PERRYVILLE — It's happened a few times at a town meeting where the mayor and commissioners welcome a new officer to the town police force, or are witness to a promotion.
However when Cpl. Gerard Morgan became Sgt. Gerard Morgan it was different.
When called to the front of the Perryville Town meeting Tuesday night, Morgan learned who was going to have the honor of pinning his new badge to his uniform. Chief Robert Nitz had Shirley Reynolds do the pinning.
A resident of Fairgreen Senior Housing in Perryville, Reynolds has become friends with Morgan.
"When we realized they were having a lot of issues over there, that's where community policing came in," Nitz said.
It was community policing that brought Morgan to Perryville 4 years ago after stints in larger departments.
"He'd visit them every afternoon from 4 until 6 p.m.," Nitz said.
Morgan not only assured their personal safety but also became friends of many residents, helping with such things as TV repairs.
So when it came time for him to turn in his corporal badge for that of his new rank of sergeant, Reynolds was there to make sure the badge was in place.
Christina Aldridge, Perryville town commissioner, said it was a touching moment.
"I'll admit I was red-eyed," Aldridge said later.
Nitz said the promotion was part of the realignment he had planned when he became chief of police. He said as corporal Morgan was doing much of a sergeant's work already so it made sense to give him the title and the pay.
"When you start looking at what's fair and equitable you basically had two sergeants doing the work," Nitz said.
Once Perryville completed a study of its wage scale, he said Morgan fell into the higher scale.
As for Morgan, having his friend "Miss Shirley" taking part was all he needed.
