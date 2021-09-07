Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be offering a speed and agility clinic for boys and girls in grades K-5, and grades 6-8 this fall at the Cecil Arena. Grades K-5 Training will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30 pm — 7:30 pm, and grades 6-8 will be held on Tuesday nights from 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm starting September 14 and running for 6 consecutive weeks. The cost of this clinic is $50 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Fitness Boot Camp
Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation and register for our upcoming Fitness Boot Camp Program! Some people want it to happen. Some people wish it would happen. Boot Campers make it happen! Come battle through our 1-hour fitness boot camp on Monday mornings at 7 am. Located at the Cecil Arena, the 6-week boot camp will include circuit training using free weights, medicine balls, exercise bands, body weight, etc. The cost of this program is $50 per participant. Drop-ins are also welcome at $10/week. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Tennis Lessons
Tennis Lessons Tennis One-on-one and group lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410- 656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com for group lessons.
Track and Field Clinics
(Grades K-5)
Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation for our upcoming Track and Field Clinics! This six-week program is designed for beginner runners (grades K-5) who want to learn something new and be active. Each clinic includes training in various events: running heats, sprints, distance, long jump, softball throw, and relays. There are a total of two upcoming Track and Field Clinics. Session one will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Perryville High School Track, starting September 22nd to October 27th. Session two will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cecil Arena, starting January 5th to February 9th. The cost of the program is $45 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
