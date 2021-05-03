STEAM Summer Camps
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is pleased to introduce STEAM Summer Camps, hosted by Challenge Island! This summer there will be a total of sixteen (16) STEAM camps. Camps vary from two Pet Palooza camps, Island-Tube Camp, MINE-Island Camp, two Slime Squad Camps, STEAM across the Universe Camp, STEAM-Warts Camp of Wizards and Spells, Super Sleuth Camp, two Super STEAM Hero Camps World Cruise Camp, two Xtreme STEAM Gamer Camps, Xtreme STEAM Retro Camp, and Xtreme STEAM Sports Camp. STEAM Camps are for children ages 5-12. Each camp will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center, and each camp will cost $85. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *Registration is Limited*
Abrakadoodle Art Camps
Abrakadoodle Art Camps are here and will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center. There will be total of six camps. Three camps for ages 20-36 months, and three camps for ages 3-5. Starting May 22nd through June 19th Abrakadoodle will host “We Travel the World” 5-week art camp for both age groups. Starting June 26th through July 31st Abrakadoodle will host “If you Give a Kid a Paintbrush” 5-week art camp for both age groups. Finally starting August 7th through September 4th Abrakadoodle will host “Plug into Your Imagination” 5-week art camp for both age groups. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer
The season for Cecil Wolfpack is right around the corner! Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer includes Competition Cheer, 4&5y Flag Football, 6-7 Clinic Tackle, and 8-14u
Competitive Tackle Football. The cost for flag football is $60, the cost for cheer is $150, and the cost for tackle football is $175. For in-person registration please visit the Cecil Arena on May 9th, and June 13th from 12-4pm (min $50 due at registration). You can also register online or by phone, by visiting cecilrec.recdesk.com, or calling 410-656-5125.
