Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation for our upcoming Track and Field Clinics!
This six-week program is designed for beginner runners (grades K-5) who want to learn something new and be active. Each clinic includes training in various events: running heats, sprints, distance, long jump, softball throw, and relays. There are a total of two upcoming Track and Field Clinics. Session one will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Perryville High School Track, starting September 22nd to October 27th. Session two will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cecil Arena, starting January 5th to February 9th. The cost of the program is $45 per participant. For information, and to register.
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween Glow Zumbathon on October 22nd from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Rising Sun Community Center. Zumba is an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance and performed primarily in Latin American dance music. The class is designed to burn up to 1200 calories. The cost of this program is $15 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Prenatal Yoga
Prenatal Yoga is a great way to connect with other mothers-to-be and establish friendships that go far beyond birth. The gentle exploration of prenatal yoga will help guide you and your unborn into a sense of relaxation and bonding. Join us for 5 weeks of 45-minute classes. Mommy time has never been more necessary. The program begins on October 6 and runs each Wednesday from 11-11:45 am for 5 weeks at the Rising Sun Community Center. The cost of the program is $75. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
