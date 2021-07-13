STEAM Summer Camps
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is pleased to introduce STEAM Summer Camps, hosted by Challenge Island! STEAM Camps are for children ages 5-12. Each camp will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center, and each camp will cost $85. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125
Cecil Wolfpack Football and Cheer
The season for Cecil Wolfpack is right around the corner! Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer includes Competition Cheer, 4&5y Flag Football, 6-7 Clinic Tackle, and 8-14u Competitive Tackle Football. The cost for flag football is $60, the cost for cheer is $150, and the cost for tackle football is $175. Minimum of $50 due at registration. You can also register online or by phone, by visiting cecilrec.recdesk.com or calling 410-656-5125.
Tennis Lessons
Tennis One-on-one and group lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410- 656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com for group lessons.
