STEAM Summer Camps
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is pleased to introduce STEAM Summer Camps, hosted by Challenge Island! This summer there will be a total of sixteen (16) STEAM camps. Camps vary from two Pet Palooza camps, Island-Tube Camp, MINE-Island Camp, two Slime Squad Camps, STEAM across the Universe Camp, STEAM-Warts Camp of Wizards and Spells, Super Sleuth Camp, two Super STEAM Hero Camps World Cruise Camp, two Xtreme STEAM Gamer Camps, Xtreme STEAM Retro Camp, and Xtreme STEAM Sports Camp. STEAM Camps are for children ages 5-12. Each camp will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center, and each camp will cost $85. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *Registration is Limited*
Abrakadoodle Art Camps
Abrakadoodle Art Camps are here and will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center. There will be total of four camps. Two camps for ages 20-36 months, and Two camps for ages 3-5. Starting June 26th through July 31st Abrakadoodle will host “If you Give a Kid a Paintbrush” 5-week art camp for both age groups. Finally starting August 7th through September 4th Abrakadoodle will host “Plug into Your Imagination” 5-week art camp for both age groups. Cost of registration for each camp is $40 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Safetyville
This Summer there will be two total Safetyville camps. The first two camps will take place at Rising Sun High school starting on June 21st. This program was designed in conjunction with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and CCPS. This program is offered to children ages 4 & 5 who will be taught safety habits and awareness through an interactive two-week program. Participants can choose from two sessions: 8:30am-10:30am or 10:45am-12:45am. The program is Monday-Thursday both weeks. The second set of the two camps will most likely place at Cecil Manor Elementary School (*If Available*) starting on July 12th. Participants can choose from two sessions: 8:30am-10:30am or 10:45am-12:45am. The program is Monday-Thursday both weeks. The cost of each camp is $42 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Super Summer Camps and Programs
Summer camps and programs are right around the corner, and registration is limited. Camps/Programs include two Volleyball Camps, two Tennis Camps, two Basketball Camps, Football Camp, two Track and Field Camps, STEAM Camps, Abrakadoodle Art Camps, Youth Basketball Clinics, Susquehanna River Kayaking Tour, Zumba Glow Party, Alcohol Inks Adult Art Class, July Virtual 5K Run, Youth Yoga Camp, and our Safetyville program (Rising Sun High School and Cecil Manor Elementary School *If Available*). For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.