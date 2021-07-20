Abrakadoodle Art Camp
Abrakadoodle Art Camps are here and will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center. There will be total of two camps. One camps for ages 20-36 months, and One camps for ages 3-5. Starting August 7th through September 4th Abrakadoodle will host “Plug into Your Imagination” 5-week art camp for both age groups. Cost of registration for each camp is $40 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Puppy Fun Run 2021
We have our first ever Puppy Fun Run! Pick up a leash, and call your furry best friend, and head on over to CCPR first ever Puppy Fun Run on Saturday September 25th! Furry friends of all ages are welcome. Check -in for this event will occur from 8:30am to 9:00am. The fun run will start at 9:05am sharp! This event will run until 11:00am to ensure there is enough time for everyone to finish their optional 1-to-3-mile run/walk around the Calvert Park paved trail. Registration is only $15. With this, you get a matching T-Shirt (for yourself) and a Bandana (for your Furry Friend). **Keep in mind that the person who registers for this event will get the T-Shirt for themselves, and a matching bandana for their Furry Friend. ** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *First 50-100 registrants will receive one T-Shirt for themselves, and one Bandana for their Furry Friend.
Youth Sport Camps
Summer is almost over, and we have a few sports camps left this Summer. We currently have two youth Tennis Camps for ages 5-18, one youth Volleyball Camp for ages 8-14, one youth Basketball Camp for ages 6-13. All camps will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts and will cost $100 per participant for one camp. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
