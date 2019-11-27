CECIL COUNTY — As the Thanksgiving season draws to a close and we all gear up for end of the year, Christmas and other festivities, the staff at the Cecil Whig has much to be thankful for, and we think the entire county does, too.
We’re especially grateful to be able to tell your stories, and to be your source for local news. We are grateful for our friends, families and colleagues, and for First Amendment and for the Constitution. And we’re grateful for the Cecil Whig’s 178-year history, and for being the carriers of that flame in 2019.
We asked a few Cecil County citizens what they’re thankful for, and we wanted to share it with you:
- Cecil County Chamber of Commerce:
- ”We are thankful for everyone in Cecil County who works to bring our community together, to support our local businesses, and to make a positive impact for our bright future. We are thankful for community partners, volunteers, and our growing connections and relationships. Together, we celebrate our successes and continue to strive for progress in Cecil County.”
- Jeff Lawson, Superintendent of Schools:
- “I am thankful to work for such a caring community and school system that values the needs of our students. I am also thankful for our 2,400 employees whose shared commitment to supporting students produces thousands of successful CCPS graduates. Finally, I am thankful for our local elected officials who demonstrate each year that, while it isn’t always politically popular, investing in our children is a wise decision.”
- Mary Way Bolt, President of Cecil College:
- “I am most thankful for the support of our community, which ensures that Cecil College remains accessible and affordable to our students. After all, our students’ success promotes Cecil County’s sustainable and desirable future.”
- From Andrew Mitchell, North East:
- “Personally, I’m very thankful for my friends, family, coworkers and my 13-year-old gray tabby, Puck. In addition, I’m continually thankful and truly grateful for the patrons, donors, colleagues, volunteers and community partners who have been a part of the Milburn Stone Theatre’s shared success this past season, and for the past 29 seasons. The support we’ve been fortunate to have received, and continue to receive have helped make the theatre not just a cultural institution, but a community cultural institution for the entire county.”
- Patti Paulus, Elkton:
- “Like most people I am eternally grateful for my family and my friends — they have all contributed to helping me be who I am today. My husband, Joe, supports me in everything I do — even if he thinks it is a bit nuts! Because my business, The Palette & The Page, just celebrated its 10th Anniversary I want to publicly say I am so thankful we have the support of this community, the support of the merchants in Downtown Elkton — we all have each others’ backs!
- I’m grateful for the belief the artists and authors we represent have in us. We, as humans, can focus on all the negativity going on around us, but I choose to focus on the goodness of the majority of the people I come in contact with every day. #WeAreElkton.”
- Sonya Evans, Elkton:
- “I am very thankful for new opportunities that have presented themselves to me this year, and to be surrounded and welcomed in such a loving, caring community of people. Very thankful to be able to give back to the community and help in any way that I can as well. It has been wonderful being able to meet all the people of this lovely town.”
- John Ness, Conowingo:
- “I am most thankful for my wife Michelle, and children Parker, Olivia, Cate and Elaina. I am so fortunate to have a family that inspires me, makes me laugh and supports me in all that I do. I am also very grateful that every day I get to work with a bunch of wonderful, caring people who do their best to help others in our community live healthier lives.”
- Robin Trader, Elkton:
- ”I’m thankful for my husband, our children, beautiful grandchildren and extended family and friends. My mom was diagnosed this year with breast cancer and I am extremely grateful it was caught early and was able to be easily treated. We are truly grateful that we are in a place where her cancer was diagnosed as “routine”. My best friend’s favorite saying during her second bout of breast cancer was “Every day you wake up is a good day, anything else is a bonus!” I am forever thankful for each day I wake up.”
- Denise Breder, Perryville:
- ”When I was asked what I am thankful for, I pondered my answer for a while. There are so many things that I am thankful for but here are the big ones: I am thankful for the revitalization and new development that is coming to Perryville. Of course the big developments are exciting, but though it may seem small to some, it really makes me happy when I see homes under restoration in town. It seems Perryville is taking on new life.
- On a personal note, I am very thankful for my family and friends. I am grateful to have a home. I am thankful for the salvation that comes through Jesus, for His daily work and presence in my life and to know that when I leave this earth, I will be going to heaven.”
- Jamie Bennet, Rising Sun:
- ”I am thankful for all of the wonderful people I have had the pleasure to meet and get to know over the last few years in the great town of Rising Sun and I look forward to creating even more friendships in the years to come!”
- Laura Woods, Rising Sun:
- “We are so thankful for our amazing patrons and theatre families that make up Street Lamp Productions Black Box Theatre! We are blessed to bring another year of amazing theatre to our community!”
- Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun:
- ”I am thankful to be associated with so many people, both residents, business owners and elected officials who truly care about the town of Rising Sun and continually challenge themselves and others to make the community better for everyone.
- Our Town’s rebirth is no small feat, and so many people play a huge part in this revival. I am thankful for the people I have met and look forward to the new ideas yet to come.
- On a personal note, I am thankful to have my parents living with my wife and I and sharing in the making of our new home. I am thankful for the wonderful feelings and emotions that come from fostering and rescuing dogs in need and look forward to many happy furry feet coming to live at Chinowingo as they travel their journeys to their furr-ever homes.”
