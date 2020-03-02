CHARLESTOWN — The fundraising record was shattered Saturday when $73,000 was raised for Cecil County Special Olympics and Cecil County Public Schools Corollary Sports program in the Cecil County Ice Splash.
Impressivley, the 21st annual Ice Splash in Charlestown surpassed 2019's $50,000 fundraising success by more than $20,000. Brian Muller, commander of the Sons of the American Legion chapter at Cecil Post #15 in Elkton, chaired the and event and said he was thrilled with the large crowd that came to The Wellwood to party before and after taking the plunge into the Northeast River.
"We have support from restaurants, bars, Union Hospital, Hollywood Casino," Muller said, adding these groups raise $5,000 to $10,000 on average, with individuals bringing as much as $1,000.
Eunice Langshaw busily ran the table for the Pine Grove team, handing out peace sign necklaces, collecting money and distributing team T-shirts. For Langshaw, it was a labor of love. Her late sister, Robin Schaible, was a driving force for the special needs community and a board member of the county's Special Olympics.
"This year we raised over $15,000," Langshaw said.
Robin's son Jake Schaible, still mourning her loss, said this year he was making the splash as a tribute to her.
"This is my first time without her," Schaible said.
Teams included the Elkmore River Rats, Snatcher's Splashers, Thomson Estates Tigers and Team Van Dyke.
Tommy Heimiller, director of Cecil County Special Olympics, said the teams are competitive, but it's a friendly competition.
"It should be a tight race between Snatcher's, Market Street Cafe and Pine Grove," Heimiller predicted ahead of the splash. "Pine Grove is working it."
At the tender age of nine, Ava D'Souza is a veteran of the Cecil County Ice Splash.
"The hard part is getting out," the Newark girl said. "Once you get out it's colder and sometimes it burns."
That's where her grandmother, Joan Hawkins, comes in.
"I have the dry clothes," Hawkins, from Elkton, said. "And she likes the party afterwards."
Langshaw insists a warm towel or a robe and dry socks are necessities. Ree Cinelli waited inside The Wellwood wearing a pink unicorn onesie. The North East woman said that would also keep her warm once she got out of the Northeast River.
Hawkins said her granddaughter carves out this day each year for "Ava and grandma time."
"It's our thing. She likes it," Hawkins said.
Eddie Cox, a 7-year-old member of the Elkmore River Rats, was keeping his mind off the chill by filling out his entrance form.
"I know it's going to be cold," he said of the coming plunge. "I just want to do it."
Donna Schultz has done the local splash for five years and also the Penguin Plunge on New Years Day in Ocean City.
"It's for a good cause and it's a lot of fun," Schultz, from North East, said. "You should try it at least once."
Her personal goal it to make it out to the guides, get a high-5 and head back to shore.
A line of volunteers in cold protective wet suits form a line for the splashers, and allow no one to go farther. They also keep an eye out for anyone who may go into distress from the exposure.
David Hutchison, clad in pale pink swim trunks, appeared to be oblivious to the cold as he ran toward the guides, holding a US Coast Guard flag over head.
"My son has been in the Coast Guard for 13 years," he said. He wanted to acknowledge his service.
Hutchison is a 9-year veteran and a member of the Market Street Cafe team. He helped the team raise $11,238.
