COLORA — The West Nottingham Academy in Colora received statewide recognition for their efforts to promote sustainability with the Maryland Green Registry Leadership Award.
“It’s a part of our daily life,” said Lauren Grow, Director of Marketing and Development at West Nottingham, referring to the Schools’ sustainability practices.
All food waste at the boarding school is composted in partnership with Kilby Farms through a methane digester. West Nottingham, with the help of a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Alliance, planted 6,000 trees in 2020 for a future arboretum.
The student environmental council partakes in all of West Nottingham’s sustainability work, with students even delivering waste to Kilby Farms every Saturday morning.
“I would say that the students run the program but everyone at the school supports the program,” Grow said.
Nottingham’s award places the school in distinguished company that includes Volvo Group Trucks, Johns Hopkins University, and the National Aquarium. Nottingham joined the over 500 member Maryland Green Registry earlier this year.
Grow said the statewide awards will help them expand the scope of their sustainability work, increasing the visibility of the program, collaboration with other organizations across the state, and help attract donors.
“The green registry is a department within the Department of the Environment,” Grow said. “Being connected at the state level, just allows us to enhance some of our programs through that education, resource and networking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.