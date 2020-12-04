COLORA — West Nottingham Academy has raised almost $400,000 toward Give2Million, a fundraising campaign with an ambitious $2 million goal set for June 2021. Over 40 donations were made on Giving Tuesday, which this year fell on Dec. 1.
While the private boarding school typically brings in about $200,000 a year in donations large and small, the latest fundraising drive is an effort to offset the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the campaign formally launched in September, all donations received in the 2020 fiscal year, which began in October 2019, will count toward the $2 million target.
“It is an ambitious goal, certainly,” said Lauren Grow, director of marketing and communications. “But achievable, from our perspective, and really a rallying cry for everyone in our community that the school is back in action with this renewed sense of energy.”
Virginia Kennedy, the head of school appointed in June after serving in an interim capacity since February, spearheaded the fundraising drive to address some immediate challenges facing the school, as well to prepare for investments down the road.
In the short term, the school faced a drop in tuition revenue after tightening enrollment to ensure students could practice social distancing and other safety strategies. The funding will also support financial aid and scholarships for students.
Looking ahead, the school will consider investing in new academic programs requiring additional faculty, as well as infrastructure projects such as renovating some of the historic buildings on campus.
Grow attributed the success of the fundraiser so far to Kennedy’s leadership.
“She’s a powerhouse of a woman,” Grow said. “She came on board with an initiative to raise more money for the school than has ever been raised.”
Among recent donations is a $40,000 anonymous contribution earmarked for campus restoration, including the Gayley House, an original colonial home that was historically the home of the head of school. Already, the school completed a Gayley House roof renovation project, and plans to open up the space for public events after the pandemic subsides.
Grow explained that students have not been asked to solicit donations, but said they are excited to help in other ways — the school features student photography, for example, in promotional materials. Students have also led an environmental initiative, planting 6,000 trees on the grounds with a 97 percent survival rate.
“They’re not baby trees anymore,” Grow said. “We will be opening a public arboretum in the fall.”
To create fundraising synergy around the arboretum project, the school may offer opportunities for members of the school community and the general public to sponsor a tree or honor a loved one, earning a dedicated plaque.
The school is also planning to relaunch its website in March, alongside an ‘I Am West Nottingham’ campaign profiling prominent alumni throughout the school’s history from the 1700s through 2020. This will be a fundraising effort, Grow explained, as well as a tool for admissions and way to raise the school’s profile and celebrate past and future successes of West Nottingham students.
Ultimately, every dollar raised through the Give2Million campaign goes back to the students.
“It’s a combination of things that are all of equal importance and priority for us,” Grow said. “The energy is awesome.”
To support West Nottingham Academy’s Give2Million campaign, visit www.wna.org/give2million.
