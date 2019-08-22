CONOWINGO — West Cecil Health Center is getting a $167,000 federal grant to help the designated federally-qualified health center fight the opioid addiction crisis.
John Ness, president and CEO of WCHC, said this will allow for expanding an existing and successful program already in place.
“We brought on our first nurse case manager just over 18 months ago, and found it to be very successful as it allows us, in a very comfortable, but direct and personal manner, to get patients engaged in their care,” Ness said via email Thursday.
According to Ness, these specialized staff step in when intervention is necessary.
“Our providers (doctors and nurse practitioners) like any other medical practice have very busy and structured work days, so having the nurse case managers and other support staff available to meet with patients is really key because it allows us to have the important conversations on the spot,” he said. “Otherwise, if you can’t address an issue when a patient is ready and open to discuss it, you might lose that opportunity to get them the care and services they need.”
The grant was part of a $2.4 million package addressing the opioid crisis statewide. West Cecil Health Center was one of two Eastern Shore programs to receive the $167,000 in funding. Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris announced the grants this week.
“Despite some progress and a lot of hard work, the opioid epidemic continues to devastate communities in Maryland and nationwide,” Cardin said. “What gives me hope are the innovative strategies I’ve witnessed around Maryland to serve individuals with the combination of services they need to ultimately overcome addiction. These federal funds will support our hardworking and dedicated local health centers in furthering that effort.”
Van Hollen also praised the work of West Cecil and Three Lower Counties Community Services in Salisbury.
“The opioid epidemic is ravaging our communities, and health centers are on the front lines of combating this scourge. This funding will give our community much-needed resources to treat people impacted by addiction — ultimately pulling them back from the brink and putting them on the path to a healthier life. It is just one part of the federal effort to tackle this public health crisis, and I will keep fighting until we end this epidemic,” Van Hollen said.
Harris, as one of the few doctors serving in Congress, said he recognized the importance of the grant funds.
“As a physician, I understand the importance of health care services to our local communities. These are important investments in the health and well-being of Maryland families, and I applaud the HHS for their awards to these health centers,” he said.
West Cecil Health Center employs a system supported by the Substance Abuse And Mental Health Services Administration known as SBIRT. Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment is a proven method in getting help for those in addiction or those at risk of becoming addicted, according to the SAMHSA website. Using quick assessment and intervention methods, it gets people to realize the problem and connects them with services immediately.
“Primary use of funds will go toward hiring a nurse case manager who will be able to meet with patients identified through SBIRT and help them get connected with appropriate resources either directly with WCHC, or externally with another provider in the community,” Ness said.
WCHC has psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners and licensed certified social workers on staff, providing a broad range of services for children, teens and adults, Ness said.
“Our nurse case managers are very knowledgeable of, and are connected to, the many resources in the area that can help patients deal with a variety of health issues, including substance use disorder and opioid addiction,” he added.
West Cecil Health Center is based on Rock Springs Road in Conowingo but also operates a dental office in Perryville and Beacon Health in Havre de Grace.
