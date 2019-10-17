“We are getting beautiful colors in Patapsco Valley State Park – bright yellows, oranges and reds. Leaves are still still changing here as many trees are still green,” reports Ranger Felicia M. Graves of Baltimore County.
Diana Marsteller, park naturalist at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Cecil County writes: “We are seeing more hues this week at Fair Hill but still lots of green with only patches of color. Maples are turning red, while most of our black walnut tree leaves have fallen.”
Abigail Matta, park naturalist at Elk Neck State Park, tells us the majority of the trees there are still hanging onto their green pigment but slowly transitioning to a mellow yellow. “Several of the red maples have gotten into the festivities, their bright leaves adding a little color to the park. The trees that have turned earlier now have brown leaves that are curled and make that satisfying crunch sound when stomped on,” she observed.
“Yellow poplars and sweet gums are in almost full yellow now with some red on the sweet gums,” notes Rob Clarke, Lower Shore Project Manager with the Maryland Forest Service. “Black cherries seem to be going to brown very rapidly and are also dropping their leaves fast, probably due to drought. However, the red maples are starting to turn red and there is no change in the oaks yet.”
According to Teri Batchelor, Upper Shore Project Manager with the Maryland Forest Service, the black walnut leaves on many trees are almost all gone while others still have a lot of yellow leaves and lots of walnuts on the ground. “Sweet gums are sporting yellow leaves along with sycamore. Red maples in the forest are still mostly green with the hybrids showing the orange and yellow more so in parks and street trees,” she added. “Still not a lot of change in the oaks; a mixture of green leaves and some burgundy and some already brown.”
Assateague State Park Manager Angela Baldwin is seeing just a little bit of color on the far shore. “I’m thinking another week or two and we’ll have some nice color.”
“Anne Arundel County is about the same as last week,” notes Project Forester Justin Arseneault. “There’s a lot of color in the small trees, such as the flowering dogwood, and we are beginning to see some yellow and orange in the overstory trees. but green is still the dominant color for now. “
From Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Forest Service Project Manager Mark Muir explains, “Most trees have not started to turn yet. Some of the sycamores and oaks are turning brown but there’s not much color.” Dave Gaily added, “Agreed. Poplars are yellow, but overall lots of leaves are dropping with the rain. I would say we are at 26% fall color change total.”
“I would say our condition is the same as last week. Our largely-evergreen pine foliage is consistent in the south, but hardwoods are changing slightly north of Point Lookout State Park,” says Ranger Dawn Letts, park manager of the Point Lookout Complex.
