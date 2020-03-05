ELKTON — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a Wednesday night fire that destroyed a 2014 Toyota Camry.
The car, owned by Shari Miller, was parked in the area of Gallaher and Russell Roads near Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area when a passing motorist witnessed it enveloped in flames.
Volunteers from Singerly Fire Company responding and had the flames extinguished in 5 minutes.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Investigators have estimated the loss at $6,000.
Anyone with additional information should contact investigators at 410-836-4844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.