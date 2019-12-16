ELKTON – A Cecil County Special Olympics planning meeting, which was scheduled for tonight (Monday, Dec. 16) at the Elkton Central Branch Library, has been cancelled due to weather conditions that could make driving hazardous.
Planners are considering rescheduling the meeting for a yet-to-be determined date in January.
