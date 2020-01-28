CHESAPEAKE CITY — Heading into campaign season, County Executive Alan McCarthy promised there would be no tax increase in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and property tax credits for seniors and veterans in the State of the County address Monday morning.
Now in his final year of his first term, McCarthy’s address before scores of county and municipal officials once again stressed the successes of his administration in terms of economic development, financial stability and infrastructure. But this year, he also floated upcoming legislation, such as a tax credit for residents 65 years old or older or retired military members, crediting the economic gains achieved in his time.
“[This is] a result of wisely invested Cecil County dollars and the tremendous economic and commercial growth,” McCarthy announced during the speech at Schaefer’s Canal House Cecil County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event. “I’m pleased to announce this, and we will continue to evaluate our budget each and every year to see if further tax reductions are possible.”
Several counties in Maryland, like Frederick, Montgomery and St. Mary’s, offer senior citizen tax credits in conjunction to Maryland’s Homeowner Tax Credit program. Cecil County already offers citizens aged 65 and older a tax deferral for increases on their county property tax bill. To qualify, the property owner must have lived in the property for five years, qualify under certain disability benefits, and is capped at $60,000 gross household income.
However, this program only postpones a portion of the property tax bill. County Finance Director Lisa Saxon later told the Whig that the administration is working on legislation that outlines how McCarthy’s tax credit would work and eligibility.
If the council approves the measure, McCarthy said it will go into effect on July 1, 2020.
Repeating the same promise he made last year, McCarthy said there would be no tax increases in the upcoming budget, which the county council will be discussing in the thick of the primary election.
McCarthy had raised property and income taxes in FY 2018, ending the 20 years long practice of using unassigned fund balance. He has not raised them since.
In other major policy decisions, McCarthy said that he is exploring the possibility of forming a mobile crisis unit to address the opioid epidemic and mental health issues head on. This could be done through a partnership with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the Cecil County Health Department, Emergency Services.
“Sadly, we lost 59 people in 2019 to drug overdoses and our death rate for drugs and overdoses have increased every year since 2017,” McCarthy said. “It is indeed a major problem here and frankly, involves the entire nation. We will continue to collaborate with others to increase our efforts to eradicate this costly and debilitating disease.”
Looking to the past, McCarthy celebrated the economic successes in the past three years, with bringing in more than $2 billion in outside capital to the county as well as 6 million square feet in commercial space and 4,000 new jobs.
“These jobs are better than the ones we had prior, and they addressed the needs of every educational level from high school diplomas to PhDs,” he said.
McCarthy also touted the success with Amazon and Lidl in Principio Business Park, two projects that were enticed by state and county tax incentive programs. Between 2017 and 2019, both companies brought $7.5 million in revenue to the county and more than 1,320 positions.
“Do you think this was a wise investment by the state into the county? Most certainly,” he said.
With an eye to the future, McCarthy highlighted the future development at the former Bainbridge naval base that is now being cleaned up, the Route 40 sewer expansion, upgrading sewer treatment plants in Chesapeake City and Port Deposit, the Interstate 95 interchange at Belvidere Road as well as further expansion of natural gas to Route 272.
In closing, McCarthy noted that Cecil County is not without its challenges, but with a forward vision and a united group pushing it forward, the county will continue to overcome them.
“I’m humbled and proud to be a part of all of this but I am the first to acknowledge that these achievements are not about me, it’s about all of us,” he said. “We will not take our foot off the pedal. I am committed to working with you to ensure that Cecil County continues this remarkable ride to success and prosperity with a can-do mindset and working collaboratively and together, we can achieve far more for our citizens.”
Council President Bob Meffley echoed McCarthy’s thoughts about working stronger together, despite clashes between the council and the county executive over legislation. Meffley said his role is to ensure that the council was seen as an equal branch of government, sometimes checking the power that the executive office holds.
“There’ve been a few bumps in the road, I’m sure you’ve all heard, but from time to time as the council has challenged the administration we have learned that we are stronger when we are all united,” Meffley said.
He identified the county budget as the biggest issue the council will face in the next year, as the council and the administration will run through an eight-week-long gauntlet of hearings to scrutinize each department’s budget request. But he also stressed that recommendations from the Kirwin Commission was on their minds, as the county is expecting to hear from the General Assembly how the state will pay for sweeping education reforms.
“Our goal is to find common ground and achieve successful results whether it’s a 4-1 vote, a 3-2 vote or no vote at all,” Meffley said. “If we work together as Cecil countians, we will accomplish great things.”
