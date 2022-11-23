GLASGOW, Del. – Police and family members are pleading with the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months.
Alexis Marrero, who lives in Bear, Del., and is a freshman at MOT Charter School in Middletown, Del., went missing from the Christiana Mall around 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 and was last seen in Cecil County.
“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. She needs to be home with her family,” Sgt. India Sturgis, a spokeswoman for Delaware State Police said during a news conference Wednesday. “We need help. We need to find her. We need to bring her back to her family.”
Officials don't know who Alexis was with when she left the mall. She left her phone at the mall but wasn't there when her mother went to pick her up.
Sturgis said several members of the public reported having contact with Alexis, who asked them to use a cell phone to seek help with transportation and finding a place to stay.
Investigators believe she stayed at a residence in Middletown on Oct. 2, and she was last seen in North East, Md., on Oct. 7.
“At this point, we have exhausted most of those leads,” Sturgis said. “Now we're re-engaging the public to try to get assistance so that way we can find Alexis.”
Police declined to release further details, saying that doing so could jeopardize the investigation.
During Wednesday's news conference, family members made an emotional plea to Alexis in hopes that she was watching.
“Alexis, if you're watching this, you always hear me say, no one loves you more than me, and that stands true,” her mother, Jennifer Marrero said. “We want you to come home, we want you to call home. If you're with somebody who's not letting you come home, I know you're a very smart girl and you'll figure out a way.”
Marrero said Alexis has a “very large tribe” of family members who miss her and desperately want her home.
“Whatever you're dealing with, we are here to support you,” Marrero said, reading from a letter Alexis' sisters wrote. “We should not be celebrating the upcoming holidays without you.”
Marrero said she believes Alexis is still alive, though she can't help but worry about what she is going through.
“It's really hard when she's not home to not wonder about other crazy individuals, but I think she's out there and just not sure what to do,” she said. “I'm just making sure she knows she can come home. It's time to come home. Whoever's out there, you just need to send her home.”
Family members said they aren't aware of any disagreements or other reasons that would have caused Alexis to leave home, though they noted that her behavior changed about a year ago when she suffered a concussion while at school. Another student threw her against a wall at Gauger-Cobbs Middle School in Newark, Del., where she attended at the time.
“That definitely changed the way she behaved,” grandmother Maria Matos said. “I don't think Alexis would have left unless something major had shifted in her in behavior.”
Alexis is biracial (white and Hispanic), 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and 118 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. When she went missing, she was wearing a black jacket and shirt, frayed blue jeans and red, black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Delaware State Police at 302-365-8436. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at delaware.crimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.